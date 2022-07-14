Adora POS Revolutionizes Customer Loyalty

An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions has a new, revolutionary way to reward customers.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study (https://www.smallbizgenius.net/by-the-numbers/customer-loyalty-statistics/#gref), 75 percent of consumers say they favor companies that offer rewards, increasing customer retention by up to 95 percent. That is why representatives with Adora POS are proud to announce today that it has revolutionized customer loyalty.

“We’ve made it easy to show and provide value for your loyal customers,” said Kevin Wendland, President, and spokesperson for Adora POS, a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to efficiently manage your restaurant business.

Wendland said rewards for returning customers, “Let your customers rack up rewards points that can be used at a designated store or chain wide. LevelUp offers third-party integration you can trust with gift cards everyone will want to give and receive: With ValueTech, Worldpay, and Heartland third-party integration, offering gift cards has never been easier.”

Adora POS revolutionizing customer loyalty could prove to have perfect timing. According to customer loyalty data, more than 70 percent of consumers are more likely to recommend a brand if it has a good loyalty program.

Adora has extensive experience rolling out and supporting hundreds of franchisor and franchisee stores. Our experience gives us an edge when it comes to understanding the dynamics of the franchisor/franchisee relationship, as well as the dual tracks of needs for the individual store owners and the corporation.

For more information, please visit https://adorapos.com/about/ and https://adorapos.com/services/

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

Contact Details:

1328 Blue Oaks Blvd

Suite 180

Roseville, CA 95678

United States