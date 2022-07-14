Mechanical Ventilator Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Mechanical Ventilator Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mechanical Ventilator Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mechanical ventilator market size is expected to grow from $6.23 billion in 2021 to $6.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The mechanical ventilators market size is expected to grow to $10.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%. Improving healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the mechanical ventilator market.

The mechanical ventilator market consists of sales of the mechanical ventilator by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that help a person breathe when they find it difficult to breathe on their own. A mechanical ventilator is a machine that automatically performs all or part of the effort required to transport gas into and out of the lungs. The ventilator is programmed by the respiratory therapist and doctor to manage how frequently and how much air is pushed into the patient’s lungs. Mechanical ventilators are most commonly found in hospitals and transportation systems such as ambulances and Medevac air transport.

Global Mechanical Ventilator Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the mechanical ventilator market. Companies are investing in the research and development of new products to automate the mechanical ventilators based on frequency, assist control, and time to minimize the ventilator work.

Global Mechanical Ventilator Market Segments

The global mechanical ventilator market is segmented:

By Type: Adult Ventilators, Pediatric Ventilators, Neonatal/ Infant Ventilators

By Mobility: Intensive Care Ventilators, High-End ICU Ventilators, Mid-End ICU Ventilators, Basic ICU Ventilators, Portable Ventilators

By Mode of Ventilation: Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Emergency Medical Service, Others

By Geography: The global mechanical ventilator market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Mechanical Ventilator Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mechanical ventilator global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global mechanical ventilator market, mechanical ventilator global market share, mechanical ventilator global market segmentation and geographies, mechanical ventilator global market players, mechanical ventilator global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mechanical ventilator global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mechanical Ventilator Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Acoma Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Air Liquide, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Bio-Med Devices Inc., Dräger, GE Healthcare, Getinge, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, ResMed, Airon Corporation, aXcent Medical GmbH, Bunnell Inc., Carl Reiner GmbH, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

