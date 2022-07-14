Westinghouse Air Conditioning signs an agreement with Teyseer Group for the State of Qatar
Westinghouse says it will supply VRF, ducted splits, rooftop units, applied solutions, and all the latest in HVAC technologies.DOHA, DOHA PROVINCE, QATAR, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westinghouse Air Conditioning and Electronics Middle East and Africa has inked a partnership recently with the Teyseer Group in Qatar. The partnership pertains to the distribution of the Westinghouse range of Air Conditioners in the State of Qatar by Teyseer Air Conditioning & Refrigeration WLL, a part of the renowned Teyseer Group.
The signing ceremony was conducted in Doha, Qatar at the Teyseer Group headquarters by Mr. Khalifa A.R Al Mannai, Managing Director of Teyseer Group, and Mr. Naeemulla Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Westinghouse Air Conditioning and Electronics Middle East and Africa FZE.
The ceremony was also attended by executives of Teyseer, Mr. Khalid Nassar – General Manager, and senior executives of Teyseer Mr. Raghavan and Mr. Raid Sedqa along with the General Manager – Air Conditioning of Westinghouse Middle East Africa Mr. Ashraf Mansour.
Mr. Khalifa A.R Al Mannai, the Managing Director of Teyseer group in his briefing stressed the need to have a brand that can cater to the A to Z of air conditioning – “Westinghouse gives us the cutting edge to participate in project business and also meet other demands of Air Conditioning in the region, by way of the comprehensive portfolio the brand has. It is a one-stop shop for every need of Air Conditioning.”
“Bringing cutting edge technology and providing the customer products that are energy efficient, robust, and reliable has always been our endeavor. Our efforts towards value engineering have always paid rich dividends and the solutions from Westinghouse have reflected upon our drive for a high-performance culture, putting technology at the heart of the brand”, was Naeemulla Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Westinghouse.
Established in 1968, Teyseer is a conglomerate of companies driven by entrepreneurial tradition with 17 independent companies as part of this massive group. With a workforce of over 2,500 employees, the Teyseer group has a diverse portfolio ranging from Air Conditioning, Automobiles, Information Technology, Construction & Building, Industrial Products & Safety Equipment, Crane & Lifting, Manufacturing & Fabrication, Catering & Facility management, and Security services.
Teyseer Airconditioning & Refrigeration Co. W.L.L., part of the Teyseer group is a well-known entity in the HVAC business in Qatar and has been in this market for over 40 years. The company has executed many prestigious projects in Qatar and is known for the quality and reliability of the solutions provided. Teyseer offers a wide range of products and services, specializing particularly in the field of comfort air-conditioning and refrigeration both for commercial as well as residential applications. To support its wide installation network, Teyseer has a well-equipped state-of-the-art in-house service department catering to the requirements of its customers across Qatar.
Westinghouse is a storied brand with a legacy of 136 years. Founded by George Westinghouse in 1886 Westinghouse has traversed a journey of success like none other. It has been at the forefront of bringing technology into the lives of people by way of its foray into technologies like Air Conditioning, Radio, Nuclear Technology, Turbines, Electricity, Railways, Robotics, and High-Speed Elevators to name a few. The company has had many firsts to its credit in every field that it has ventured into – Air Conditioning, Elevator technology, Space, Nuclear Energy, Rail Roads, and Radio to name a few. In the MEA region, Westinghouse has made its mark in a very short span of time and spread its wings across the region and embarked on some noteworthy alliances, and has shown its prowess in many projects with its wide range of products.
In his conclusion, Naeemulla Khan added “Westinghouse is looking forward to this alliance with the Teyseer Group and is targeting some major projects across the State of Qatar. Westinghouse has the products and technology to cater to every Air Conditioning need – VRF, Ducted Splits, Rooftops, and Applied solutions”.
