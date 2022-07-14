B2B Payments Market Size 2022: Top Companies, Share, Report, Growth and Forecast To 2027

B2B Payments Market

The global B2B payments market reached a value of US$ 942.6 Billion in 2021. It is projected to reach US$ 1,563.5 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 8.30%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “B2B Payments Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global B2B payments market size reached a value of US$ 942.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,563.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.30% during 2022-2027.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Download free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/b2b-payments-market/requestsample

Industry Definition and Application:

Business-to-business (B2B) payments refer to the transaction of finances among two or more businesses to exchange goods and services. They are undertaken with the help of secure gateways that provide multiple payment options. These payments also ensure faster payments and improve cash flow, making the payment process easier for the firm. B2B payments are generally influenced by several variables such as frequency, volume, sector, and interest charges that do not impact customer payments. They also facilitate tracing and avoiding ambiguity and discrepancy between merchants.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

B2B Payments Market Trends and Drivers:

The global B2B payments market is primarily driven by its extensive application across manufacturing, information technology (IT), telecom, metal and mining, energy and utilities, and BFSI sectors. Nowadays, the increasing number of trade activities has led to a significant rise in the export and import of goods and services, which is fueling the market growth.

Besides this, governing authorities in various countries are undertaking numerous efforts to reduce trade barriers, thereby propelling the demand for B2B payments. In addition, the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is increasing the need for B2B payments for relatively faster and more efficient business transactions.

Furthermore, technological development, such as the integration of automation in B2B payment methods to improve networking and accessibility to various suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers, is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Global B2B Payments Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

List of Major Key Players:

American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, Capital One, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard Inc., Payoneer Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Paystand Inc., Stripe Inc., Visa Inc. and Wise Payments Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, payment type, payment mode, enterprise size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Payment Type:

• Domestic Payments

• Cross-Border Payments

Breakup by Payment Mode:

• Traditional

• Digital

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecom

• Metals and Mining

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3hc6QAp

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Global Dengue Testing Market 2022-2027 : https://bit.ly/3o3TE4i

Switchgear Market Size in India 2022-2022 : https://bit.ly/3P6BwlD

US Healthcare BPO Market Size 2022-2027 : https://bit.ly/3AIGmSe

India Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Report 2022-2027 : https://bit.ly/3uMoguK

United States Over The Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Report 2022-2027 : https://bit.ly/3RxI52Q

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800