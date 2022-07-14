Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,824 in the last 365 days.

Bastille Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send my warm wishes to the people of France as they celebrate their national day.

We have an enduring and close relationship with France, our oldest Ally. In the spirit of “Liberté, Égalité, and Fraternité,” the United States cherishes its relationship with France, defined by our shared values, including our fundamental support for democracy and human rights. We fought side by side through two World Wars and worked together in the aftermath to create a more prosperous and secure Europe.

As we mark the 75th anniversary of the announcement of the Marshall Plan, we face daunting challenges to the post-War order. This year our two countries have cooperated closely in our mutual pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity. We recognize and appreciate French contributions to human rights and global security, including in Africa, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific, as well as close cooperation to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. The United States is committed to working with France to combat the climate crisis and we applaud French leadership on climate, including the Paris Agreement. Our partnership is extensive and multifaceted from France’s recent signing of the Artemis Accords to our important cooperation in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. We highly value France’s contributions in creating a more peaceful and prosperous world.

Best wishes to the people of France for a joyous national day and a successful year.

You just read:

Bastille Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.