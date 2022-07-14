Submit Release
Supreme Finance, Plans to Launch Decentralized Exchange and Bridge Service

/EIN News/ -- HANOI, VIETNAM, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized all-in-one financial platform project, Supreme Finance (HYPE), announced its plans to launch Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and bridge service. Supreme Finance will now support the listing on its DEX for all the applicable cryptocurrencies.


Supreme Finance is a blockchain project where Defi, NFT Marketplace, P2E, and Metaverse services can be used within one integrated platform. It is an all-in-one blockchain integrated ecosystem project where users can use various services on the blockchain.

To avoid confusion in using the exchange, the Supreme Finance DEX will open as a global DEX, embodied in UI/UX similar to a centralized exchange. It supports a wide range of transactions through the bridge service for various mainnets. It also supports services such as liquidity supply or staking services to obtain profits by depositing virtual assets, yield farming, and swap services. At the same time, it will perform a major function in the Supreme Finance ecosystem.

By using the bridge with various mainnets, users can swap with virtual assets, and through this feature, they can also make a profit out of additional assets within the Supreme Finance ecosystem. In addition, various NFTs can be traded on DEX in blockchain-based games and NFT Marketplace.

HYPE, Supreme Finance, will soon be starting a marketing campaign for the DEX and the first primary target market will be the US where Silicon Valley is located. For the Asia market, the DEX will be promoted by Wanghong, the Chinese term for an internet celebrity.

Supreme Finance is currently listed on global exchanges: MEXC, LBANK, Pancake Swap, and APE Swap. The project working on additional listing on other exchanges to increase user access to the project tokens.

Website: https://www.supremefinance.io/

NFT Marketplace: https://supremefinance.art/#/NftGallery/all

Supreme Finance Staking: https://www.supreme.farm/

Media Contact

Company: Supreme Finance

Contact: Phan Minh Triet

Email: mark@supremefinance.io

Website: https://supremefinance.io/

SOURCE: Supreme Finance


