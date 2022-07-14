SALTO Systems expands Technology Partner program to enhance the all-in-one keyless experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative access control commander, SALTO Systems, is offering other cutting-edge technology leaders the opportunity to partner with them for an integrated and improved customer offering.
SALTO is looking to expand their Technology Partner program which empowers best-in-class technology companies to link into SALTO’s access control Technology Platforms and integrate and certify their solutions with SALTO's smart locking product portfolio. As such, SALTO’s smart access technology architecture is open to third-party systems to improve any facility’s operations in terms of efficiency, flexibility and security for the ultimate all-in-one smart keyless living experience.
The goal of these high-value technology partner integrations is to deliver comprehensive solutions that unite smart access control, security, building automation, software, PMS, operations, mobile applications and more, in an all-in-one integrated technology platform.
By partnering with SALTO, these technology partners can offer improved access control solutions for their customers and overall operations enhancements for complete building management.
SALTO’s combined group of electronic access companies reaches a broad international pool of customers, delivering seamless access control solutions, as well as enhanced levels of innovation and integration. SALTO is used in thousands of installations with millions of daily users and has offices worldwide, with a partner network that extends to every region of the globe.
Through the SALTO Technology Program, partners will have access to the following solutions:
● Smart access experience, delivering seamless, keyless building experiences to users
● Wireless technology for electronic locking solutions, via an on-premise network or the cloud
● Mobile device access and digital key solutions
● Operational efficiency and smart building technology that helps to optimize facility management and reduce costs
● Secure and robust performance across all products. SALTO is trusted by industry-leading companies worldwide and offers this peace of mind to potential partners
Additional benefits include partner support in sales and marketing, including product updates, roadmap sessions, pilot programs, and other helpful sales tools.
Furthermore, all partners are offered full support from SALTO’s R&D team through a network of offices, technicians, and developers across the globe.
Property Management Systems, Check-in Solutions, Mobile Apps, CCTV Security Cameras and Video Surveillance, Intercoms, Room Management Systems, Time Attendance, Booking, Management software, Visitor / Identity Management, Elevator / Lift Control, and Point Of Sale software are just some of the integrated solutions currently partnered with SALTO.
To sign up or to find out more information about the SALTO certified technology partner network, click on the link below.
https://saltosystems.com/en/technology-partners/
ABOUT SALTO SYSTEMS
The SALTO Systems combined group of companies is a global leader in the development and manufacture of world-class hardware and software access control products, smart locker systems management, cashless payment, and ticketing & booking solutions capable of meeting the needs of any type of building and infrastructure—regardless of the industry, size, type of door, or number of users. For 20 years, SALTO has been synonymous with innovative solutions, including stand-alone, cloud-based, and mobile applications, that set new standards in security, manageability, flexibility, and design that bring real-world benefits to virtually any door and building type.
Powering impactful sustainability, technology, products, and solutions, while delivering an enhanced user experience, SALTO smart building solutions are in use worldwide in a never-ending range of challenging and unique applications and facilities and has offices in 40 countries with a partner network that extends to every region of the globe.
ABOUT SALTO’S TECHNOLOGY PARTNER PROGRAM
SALTO offers an exciting Technology Partner Program which is committed to delivering comprehensive, integrated solutions within SALTO’s product offering. Technology partners are not only integrated into SALTO’s technology platforms, products and solutions, but they will also have access to SALTO’s support team, for complete sales, marketing, technical and product support. Click here for more information: https://saltosystems.com/en/technology-partners/
For press and corporate-related matters, please contact the SALTO Systems Marketing and Communication media relations department.
Media Relations
For press and corporate-related matters, please contact the SALTO Systems Marketing and Communication media relations department.
Media Relations
SALTO Systems
+34 943 34 45 50
b.ganzarain@saltosystems.com
