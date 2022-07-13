Judah Karkowsky Profiled on M&A Science Podcast
Mr. Karkowsky was interviewed regarding cultural integration, handling ownership concerns, and preliminary due diligence from the buy-side perspective.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edtech executive, Judah Karkowsky continues to bring his expertise to the mergers and acquisitions landscape and was featured in a previous episode of the M&A Science Podcast. Mr. Karkowsky’s knowledge of investing, M&A, and impactful finance has made him a popular speaker and podcast guest.
Mr. Karkowsky was previously an investment banker at Credit Suisse before transitioning to a consultant role in the Edtech sector
“I am always honored to share my experiences in fruitful discussion of cultural integration and how best to approach it,” said Mr. Karkowsky of his featured episode on the podcast. “’I see how plans fail when we don’t stick to that initial trajectory long enough to make an impact. It’s a hot topic that is often counterintuitive to our natural instincts, and I appreciate the chance to discuss my success strategies in Mr. Patel’s podcast.”
Hosted by Kison Patel, the M&A Science Podcast explores the complex ecosystem of M&A by featuring frank discussions with practitioners and leaders in the industry. DealRoom, a diligence management and virtual data room platform, sponsors the podcast. To date, M&A Science Podcast has published 164 episodes.
Judah Karkowsky is Managing Partner at Leverage Point Group, a management consulting firm which serves leading businesses, government organizations, and not-for-profits. He graduated from New York University with a degree in Valuation and Finance. Mr. Karkowsky is a prolific public speaker and contributor to prominent publications where he imparts his knowledge of M&A, ESG, and Edtech.
