Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,984 in the last 365 days.

Judah Karkowsky Profiled on M&A Science Podcast

Mr. Karkowsky was interviewed regarding cultural integration, handling ownership concerns, and preliminary due diligence from the buy-side perspective.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edtech executive, Judah Karkowsky continues to bring his expertise to the mergers and acquisitions landscape and was featured in a previous episode of the M&A Science Podcast. Mr. Karkowsky’s knowledge of investing, M&A, and impactful finance has made him a popular speaker and podcast guest.

Mr. Karkowsky was previously an investment banker at Credit Suisse before transitioning to a consultant role in the Edtech sector

“I am always honored to share my experiences in fruitful discussion of cultural integration and how best to approach it,” said Mr. Karkowsky of his featured episode on the podcast. “’I see how plans fail when we don’t stick to that initial trajectory long enough to make an impact. It’s a hot topic that is often counterintuitive to our natural instincts, and I appreciate the chance to discuss my success strategies in Mr. Patel’s podcast.”

Hosted by Kison Patel, the M&A Science Podcast explores the complex ecosystem of M&A by featuring frank discussions with practitioners and leaders in the industry. DealRoom, a diligence management and virtual data room platform, sponsors the podcast. To date, M&A Science Podcast has published 164 episodes.

Judah Karkowsky is Managing Partner at Leverage Point Group, a management consulting firm which serves leading businesses, government organizations, and not-for-profits. He graduated from New York University with a degree in Valuation and Finance. Mr. Karkowsky is a prolific public speaker and contributor to prominent publications where he imparts his knowledge of M&A, ESG, and Edtech.

###


For more information about Judah Karkowsky visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/jkarkowsky/.

Judah Karkowsky
Media Relations
email us here

You just read:

Judah Karkowsky Profiled on M&A Science Podcast

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.