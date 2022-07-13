Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market Growth Forecast at 33.3% CAGR by 2027 by Emergen Research
The growing demand for fast and secure wireless communication and rising demand for digital connectivity are driving the demand for the market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3,507.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Free Space Optics (FSO) communication technology market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the growing demand for digital connectivity and rising need for higher bandwidth as well as fast wireless communication. The market is also expected to boost by the increasing use of free space optics in 4G networks.
However, problems such as smoke, rain, fog, and atmospheric turbulence could lead to network system volatility, which is expected to hamper market growth during the forecast timeframe.
The major companies Covered in the report are:
L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Mostcom Ltd., Airlinx Communications, Inc., fSONA Networks Corporation, SA Photonics, Inc., Mynaric AG, Plaintree Systems Inc., Lightpointe Communications, Inc., Trimble Hungary Ltd., IBSENtelecom Ltd., Others
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In March 2019, Mynaric AG, the manufacturer of laser communications terminals, announced that it raised USD 12.5 Million of investment from a mystery constellation venture that plans to setup 1,000 terminals.
Due to the rising need for applications for wireless communications and navigation, the satellite segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period.
It is expected that the data transmission segment will hold the largest market during the forecast period. Free Space Optics Communication technology can provide optical bandwidth connections that can transfer data via an invisible light beam, such as video, documents, and audio.
Over the forecast timeframe, the telecommunication segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 33.5%, due to the increasing demand for high bandwidth.
As the need for satellite application applications is increasing rapidly, North America is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe. The region of Europe is expected to experience stable growth due to the presence in the region of major market players, especially in countries such as Germany and France.
Due to the rapid growth of the IT & telecommunications industry, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial market growth.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology Market on the basis of platform, application, end-use, and region:
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Airborne
Terrestrial
Satellite
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Disaster Management
Last Mile Access
Data Transmission
Storage Area Network
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Healthcare
Defense
Telecommunication
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
