Brandon Heath’s First Centricity Music Album, Enough Already, Sparks No. 1 Hit, “See Me Through It”

Brandon Heath, Enough Already album cover artwork. Brandon Heath (photo credit Matthew Simmons) Brandon Heath celebrates “See Me Through It” hitting No. 1 with Centricity Music and his radio team. Pictured (l-r) are: Grant Hubbard; Shimmy Chimento, Heath, Kris Love, Chris Hauser, Caren Seidle (Centricity Music CEO) and Andrew Lambeth.

Heath’s Sixth No. 1 Radio Single Encourages Listeners To Know They Are Never Alone In Life’s Battles

My three-year-old told me... ‘Daddy, sometimes when I’m sad, music makes me feel better.’ How true is that!?! So thankful that this music we make is helping people get through a tough time.” — Brandon Heath

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five-time GRAMMY-nominated, eight-time Dove Award-winning Brandon Heath released his first full-length, Centricity Music album, Enough Already , April 22. This week the acclaimed album sparks the No. 1 Billboard Christian AC radio hit, “See Me Through It,” and features eight more tracks that find Heath addressing faith-shaping questions and collaborating with multiple producers and songwriters.Co-written by Heath, Kyle Williams (We Are Messengers), GRAMMY Award-winner Ran Jackson and Heather Morgan, “See Me Through It” encourages listeners that they are never alone in whatever life is throwing at them.“Where could we hide from Him? He sees us in the dark,” Heath says of the song’s message. “He pursues us; He sees us, and He stays with us. No matter how lost we feel or how difficult things get, He sees us where we are, and He’s going to see us through it.”“I owe a huge thank you to Christian radio and to the radio dream team @centricityradio for the dedication to get this one out to the masses,” adds Heath on Facebook. “My three-year-old told me yesterday in the car, ‘Daddy, sometimes when I’m sad, music makes me feel better.’ How true is that!?! So thankful that this music we make is helping people get through a tough time.”Teaming with producer Williams to record “See Me Through It,” Heath also recorded select Enough Already songs with GRAMMY-nominated producers Jordan Sapp and Jeff Pardo plus Apollo LTD and Christian Hale while Doug Weier, Nick Rad and five-time GRAMMY-winner Dave Clauss mixed select tracks. He further co-wrote songs with Paul Duncan, Ross King, Jonathan Smith, Mallary Hope, Molly Reed Grayson, Hale and Apollo LTD’s Jordan Phillips and Adam Stark.Blending a healthy mix of ready-made hits and deep cuts, the seeds of Heath’s new songs on Enough Already were planted in his backyard, a place where he has spent a good portion of time thinking, praying and mowing his steep plot of land that includes a small creek, a play set for his young daughters and a fire pit for the men’s group that meets at his house. Essentially, his backyard is the place where his current album grew.Ironically, when the pandemic shut down touring in 2020, Heath spent an unexpected amount of time in other people’s backyards. He decided to play small, safe outdoor shows by invitation-only in select backyards across the country. These “Brandon in the Backyard” dates were so enjoyable that Heath is continuing the events, playing his new hits and fan favorites in backyards this summer.Signed last year to both Centricity Music and Centricity Publishing, all the latest Brandon Heath music, tour and more news, can be found at:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0W7wIkmxoGQbnZYn2z2sLj Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brandonheathofficial Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandonheath/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvEtP9OfA5cn9bEnVGQNHIQ Twitter: https://twitter.com/brandonheath About Brandon Heath:A Nashville native, Heath quickly won the hearts of listeners when he released his major label debut in 2006. Along with his GRAMMY nominations, an American Music Award nod and an Emmy Award, Heath has six No. 1 songs, including four Billboard Christian AC No. 1 singles to his credit: “See Me Through It,” “I'm Not Who I Was,” “Your Love” and the RIAA Platinum-certified “Give Me Your Eyes.” His eight Dove Awards include two consecutive Male Vocalist honors (2009, 2010) and a win for Song of the Year (“Give Me Your Eyes”). He has also been recognized as a top lyricist in his field with numerous songwriting accolades, including being named BMI’s 2014 Songwriter of the Year. Heath’s artistry and ability to connect with audiences have compelled wide media coverage across the nation to platform his story and music. Highlights include coverage in The New York Times, Billboard, People, The Wall Street Journal, Relevant, CBS Evening News, The Discovery Channel and as a presenter on the 54th Annual GRAMMYAwards.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Cross Point Music, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry, PEABOD and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ # # #ATTN Media: For Brandon Heath photos and more press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/BrandonHeath-Press

Brandon Heath - "See Me Through It" (Official Lyric Video)