Prefilled Syringes Market to See 10.5% CAGR Growth by 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

he global prefilled syringes market size is expected to reach USD 12.76 Billion in 2028 & register a significantly robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period

Prefilled Syringes Market Size – USD 5.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of wearable drug delivery technologies” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Prefilled Syringes Market will be worth USD 9.11 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, diabetes, and other autoimmune diseases. Increasing demand for biological drugs is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The growing adoption of convenient self-injection devices is anticipated to fuel the demand for the prefilled syringes. Increasing investments in the research and development for the launch of new innovative prefilled syringe technologies is expected to fuel the industry's growth over the forecast period. Besides, the emergence of technologically advanced pen injectors and auto-injectors has augmented the industry’s growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/211

Top competitors of the Prefilled Syringes Market profiled in the report include:

SCHOTT AG, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Medtronic plc, Catalent, Inc., Shandong Weigao Group, Nipro Corporation, Unilife Corporation, and Vetter Pharma International GmbH., Others

Covid19 impact

The pandemic has both a positive as well as a negative effect on the healthcare industry. It has disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies in the Healthcare industry. The increasing number of people affected by the virus has also led to an increase in demand for medical supplies like disposable syringes and injections. The rising demand for prefilled syringes is due to their reduced risk of needle-stick injuries. Besides, the growing requirement for the rapid production of vaccines has also resulted in the increasing demand for prefilled syringes. In order to meet the growing demand for medical supplies, manufactures have increased their production capacity. The manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched a two-step-disposable auto-injector named BD Intevia ™ 1 ml. The device can combine prefilled syringe and auto-injector into one integrated system.

Disposable prefilled syringes held the largest market share of 59.5% in 2019 as home care settings and hospitals increasingly use them.

The Plastic segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period due to the increasing investments in the R & D of the plastic syringes by the manufacturers.

The Diabetes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of self-injection devices among diabetic patients.

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing utilization of the prefilled syringes in emergency treatments by healthcare providers.

Europe dominated the market for Prefilled syringes in 2019 due to the presence of the key market players in the region and the increasing adoption of the technologically advanced injectable drug delivery devices.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/prefilled-syringes-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Prefilled Syringes Market on the basis of Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable

Disposable

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Mail Order Pharmacies

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/211

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/211

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Prefilled Syringes market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Prefilled Syringes market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.