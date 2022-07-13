GREATER MIAMI AVIATION ASSOCIATION TO HONOR MAJOR LOCAL LEADERS AT ITS NOVEMBER 5th CHARITY GALA
The GMAA has announced its 95TH Annual 2022 Nov. 5th Gala award recipients and will be held at the Sheltair FBO Hangar in Fort Lauderdale. Florida
We're proud to support outstanding young aviators, women, and men who dream of careers in aviation and are citizens of our community. Such scholarships could change the lives of these students,”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the GMAA has announced its 95TH Annual 2022 Gala award recipients. The November 5th Gala, themed “The Great Gatsby”, will be held at the Sheltair FBO Hangar at Fort Lauderdale International Airport. In assessing the candidates, the emphasis was placed on hometown executives who, under extreme and unprecedented conditions, continue to navigate their companies and organizations with a very sure hand, toward recovery. They have contributed to the remarkable surge in our local economy and provided many well-paying jobs to the aviation community.
— GMAA Board President, Aviv Tzur
The awardees include:
- Fred Murphy, CEO, FEAM Maintenance & Engineering for the Wright Brothers Award;
- Mark Gale, CEO/Director of Aviation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for the Juan Trippe Award;
- Jorge Fernandez & Allan Jiron, Co-owners of Summit Aviation for the Glenn Curtiss Award;
- Lisa Holland, President, Sheltair for the Amelia Earhart Award.
- GA Telesis for the Corporate Award;
- Michael Finney (Posthumously) Beacon Council – Lifetime Achievement Award.
In addition, students from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida Memorial University, Broward College, Miami-Dade College and George T. Baker Technical College will receive Scholarships and Type Rating Certificates ranging from $1,000.00 to $10,000.00 through the George T. Bachelor Scholarship Fund, Paramount Aviation Services, the Murphy Family, the Tzur Family, and the Nelson Gonzalez family.
The GMAA has provided over $750,000 in scholarships to local young aviators. The scholarships will be awarded to the students at the gala. The
Aviv Tzur, President of GMAA commented: “We are proud to support outstanding young aviators, women, and men who dream of careers in the aviation industry, and are citizens of our community. Such scholarships could change the lives and career trajectory of these students, which was the vision of Mr. Batchelor. We are also proud this year, to recognize our hometown heroes, individuals who, in the midst of a global pandemic continue to guide their companies on the road to recovery”.
The Greater Miami Aviation Association (GMAA) was established in 1927 and is one of the largest and oldest Civic and Business Aviation organizations in the Americas. GMAA works in concert with other organizations, industry leaders, government, and civic leaders to ensure that professional, ethically positive action programs are implemented in matters relating to the Aviation and Aerospace industries.
