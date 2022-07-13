Chromatography Market to Expand at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031 | Revenue 15.33 Billion

Chromatography Market Size

Chromatography market size was valued at $8.70 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $15.33 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.80% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process, and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques are some factors that boost the growth of the market.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global chromatography market size was valued at $8.70 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $15.33 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.80% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13464

Surge in applications of chromatography in various fields, rise in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process, and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques drives the growth of the global chromatography market. However, High cost of chromatography equipment, Lack of adequate skilled professionals and Presence of alternative technologies to chromatography hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications and adoption of chromatography in R&D in cancer present new opportunities in the coming years.

Rise in applications of chromatography in various fields, increase in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process, and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques are some factors that boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, advancement in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications, and adoption of chromatography in R&D in cancer are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the chromatography market growth.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a positive impact on the global chromatography market.

Chromatography is a powerful laboratory-based analytical method that has been employed by researchers as the scientific community strives to understand the Sars-CoV-2 virus and to develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This in turn, boosted the global chromatography market.

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped the industry grow significantly, as the chromatography technologies employed by researchers as the scientific community strives to understand the Sars-CoV-2 virus and develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools to aid in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. This supports the chromatography market to gain traction during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Chromatography Market -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13464?reqfor=covid

By product, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and accessories. In addition, consumable segment classified into columns, syringe filters, vials, tubing, and others include valves, gauges, liners, sealers. Moreover, accessories segment again divided into detectors, autosamplers, pumps and flow meters, fraction collectors, and others includes mixers, regulators, and mobile phase accessories. The consumable segment dominated the global chromatography market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to, growing adoption of consumables to separate, identify, and analyze various compounds such as vitamins, preservatives, additives, proteins, and amino acids in the pharmaceutical industry.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13464

The consumables segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing more than two-fifths of the global chromatography market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to growing adoption of consumables to separate, identify, and analyze various compounds such as vitamins, preservatives, additives, proteins, and amino acids in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030, while the accessories segment projected to have CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global chromatography market. This is due to presence of giant biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms in the countries such as the U.S. In addition, increase in adoption of chromatographic techniques for drug discoveries and drug approvals by this biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:-

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Merck KGAA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Restek Corporatio

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation.

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Chromatography Market

South Korea Chromatography Market

Singapore Chromatography Market

China Chromatography Market

Indonesia Chromatography Market

Australia Chromatography Market

Taiwan Chromatography Market

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing.

