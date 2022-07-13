Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market is Expected to Reach US$ 10.3 Billion in 2032 | FMI
Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market 2022 | Current and Future Demand, Analysis, Growth and Forecast By 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 10.3 billion. By the end of 2022, it is anticipated to surpass the US$ 6.9 billion mark. The fast global uptake of personal computing devices is probably going to drive up the price of DRAM in the near future.
Located in vicinity to the processor makes this type of memory much faster than other types of conventional storage options such as hard disk and CD-ROM. Dynamic random access memory is a type of RAM which chips on a circuit board that needs to be refreshed every few milliseconds. It stores each bit of data on a distinct passive electronic component present inside an integrated circuit board consisting of transistors and capacitors that makes dynamic random access memory chip an efficient component to store data in memory as it requires less physical space to store the same amount of data than if it were to be stored statically.
Computer hardware manufacturers are emphasizing on developing new products with better performance and enhanced functionality such as minimum latency and maximum performance in order to capture a greater market share and to attract more number of end users. Random access memory (RAM) is the place in devices where the operating system, data in current use and application programs are kept to facilitate quick access by the device processor.
Also, relatively less manufacturing cost than static RAM makes dynamic random access memory more preferable to be integrated in devices like computers and mobile phones.
Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market: Regional Outlook
Dynamic random access memory market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR during the projected period due to increasing popularity of mobile devices across the emerging countries like India, China and Brazil. Asia Pacific is the dominating region in dynamic random access memory market and is expected to remain dominant followed by North America during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa region is expected to reflect highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market: Drivers
The demand for high performance and low-power DRAM in mobile devices promises significant growth opportunity for dynamic random access memory market. The growing penetration of smartphones in developing countries such as India, China and Indonesia is expected to drive the growth of dynamic random access memory market. Furthermore, introduction of new devices in the computing field such as hybrid device and ultra-thin notebooks which offer high battery life and robust performance backed by dynamic RAM are further expected to fuel the growth of dynamic random access memory market during the projected period. However, emergence of substitute such as NAND flash is expected to hinder the growth of dynamic random access memory market amidst the forecast period.
Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market: Key Players
The key vendors in the dynamic random access memory marketinclude SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., SamsungElectronics Co. Ltd., Nanya Technology Corporation, Winbond Electronics Corporation, Powerchip Technology Corporation, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments and others. Major players in the dynamic random access memory market follow the strategy of introducing cost-effective solutions to gain competitive edge. In addition, collaborating with major mobile device manufacturers is the other strategy being followed by the dynamic random access memory providers to outperform competitors.
Key Segments Profiled in the Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Industry Survey
By Architecture:
DDR2
DDR5
DDR4
DDR3
Others
By Application:
Automotive
Smartphones/Tablets?
Consumer Products?
Graphics
Datacenter
PC/Laptop
Other Applications
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
APEJ
Japan
Middle East and Africa
Report Highlights:
Detailed overview of parent market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
