NAHQ CEO Featured at Women Leaders in Healthcare Conference

Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ, will moderate a session at Modern Healthcare’s Women Leaders in Healthcare Conference in Chicago on July 15.

CHICAGO, IL - ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ, chief executive officer of the National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) will lead a session on “Advice for Advancing a Career in Healthcare” at Modern Healthcare’s Women Leaders in Healthcare Conference. Scheduled for Friday, July 15, at 12:30 p.m., CT, the event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

Mercado will moderate a panel that includes: Odette Bolano, president and chief executive officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System; Kate Renwick-Espinosa, president of VSP Vision Care; and Kelly Nierstedt, senior vice president, Orlando Health and president of Orlando Health Winnie. The discussion with these experienced healthcare leaders will focus on strategies, skills development, and business advice to step into and succeed in leadership positions.

“Women in healthcare who are interested in taking their careers to the next level will benefit from this dynamic conversation,” Mercado advised. “Valuable insights will be shared that will assist you in advocating for yourself, overcoming failure, finding worklife balance, and more!”

More information on the conference and registration is available at Agenda - Women Leaders in Healthcare Conference (modernhealthcareevents.com).

About Stephanie Mercado

Stephanie Mercado, CEO/executive director of NAHQ, brings more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry to her leadership role. Over the past eight years she has introduced innovations and methodologies to research and define standardized competencies for the healthcare quality profession. This has resulted in advancement of quality professionals and increased visibility of the value of the quality workforce within healthcare.

An innovative thought leader and influencer, Mercado speaks nationally about strategies to drive quality and performance improvement in healthcare and improve healthcare outcomes.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.