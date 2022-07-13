France IVD Market Growth, Future Business Trends, Research Report 2030

France IVD Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the France IVD Market generated $71.49 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $106.91 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 4.08% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) technique includes medical devices and reagents, utilized for the examination of biological specimen such as, blood, urine, stool, tissues and other body fluids, which are derived from the human body to detect diseases, conditions, and infections. In addition, IVD tests are employed in stand-alone laboratory, and hospital based laboratory. Techniques such as, polymerase chain reaction, microarray techniques, sequencing technology and mass spectrometry are used for analysis of biological samples.

Impact of Covid-19 on IVD Market-

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the France IVD Market was affected positively, particularly during the initial days. During the pandemic, there was a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and diagnostics, as well as rising demand for newly developed emergency use approved IVD tests for COVID-19 detection, all of which had a positive impact on the market.

However, due to the lockdown, several businesses suffered a major setback, resulting in a decrease in the number of IVD tests performed around the world.

Furthermore, increased vaccination rates around the world are likely to boost demand for other IVD tests.

Rise in incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, surge in awareness toward point-of-care testing, and increase in use of in vitro diagnostic testing drive the growth of the global in vitro diagnostics market. On the contrary, stringent regulatory policies and unclear reimbursement scenarios hinder the market growth. However, the availability of a multitude of goods in development presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on product types, the reagents segment held the highest market share in 2020, due to R&D in chemical science and invention of new chemical reagents for IVD technique.

Based on techniques, the immunodiagnostics segment contributed the highest market share in 2016, owing to the increase in prevalence of carcinogenic disease.

Based on application, the infectious diseases segment contributed the highest market share in 2016, due to rapid increase in infectious diseases and rise in awareness about health.

Based on end users, in 2016, the standalone laboratory segment captured the highest market share. This is mainly attributed to the fact that standalone laboratories are well equipped with high-tech infrastructure to perform difficult IVD tests with high precision over hospitals.

Key Findings of the France IVD Market:

The immunodiagnostics segment dominated the market in 2020, and is projected to grow at the 6.4% CAGR.

The immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the highest share in 2020.

The standalone laboratory segment accounted for the highest share in 2020.

France is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the IVD market.

Key Market Players

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

ALERE INC

BIOMERIEUX

DANAHER CORPORATION

HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

BAYER AG

SYSMEX CORPORATION

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

