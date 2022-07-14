Actual SEO Media, Inc. Explains How to Take Advantage of SERP Elements to Improve Brand Awareness & Visibility

Optimize website content to focus on specific keywords that are related to the business or niche. Search Engine Optimization is one way to increase online visibility for your business. Prioritizing SEO earlier on can help your business grow in the long term.

Optimizing a business's website for search engines doesn't end at getting ranking on the first page. There are many elements to use to increase visibility.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actual SEO Media, Inc. has advice for businesses on how to take advantage of all of the available page elements on search engine result pages (SERPs). Having worked with many small, local businesses, this company understands the importance of using everything available to increase brand visibility and awareness online.

A typical SERP will contain a healthy mix of paid and organic results. Paid results are often denoted with a noticeable icon or label, while organic results are not.

Paid results are advertisements businesses have paid to appear in search results for specific queries. Often, these ads are pay-per-click ads (PPC), meaning the business that set the ad must pay every time a user clicks on the ad. In a nutshell, it's one way for businesses to buy traffic to their website. Most use it for specific promotions or seasonal specials.

Organic results are the web pages that appear in search results based on their relevance to the user's query. These pages are not paid for, and their ranking is based on the search engines' algorithms that take into account the page's content, authority, and popularity. A plausible digital marketing strategy that businesses can use is search engine optimization (SEO), which focuses on optimizing their website content to organically appear on the search results pages as close to the first page as possible.

However, that's not everything that a business can utilize to its advantage. There are several other page elements, including videos, images, listings, featured snippets, questions, etc. Actual SEO Media, Inc. has four basic ways for a small local business to try and take advantage of these page elements to bring more awareness and visibility to their brand online.

1. Develop Website Content to Try and Snag a Featured Snippet

When a user enters a query into the search engine, the search engine scours the Internet for the best answer to the query and displays it as a featured snippet at the top of the page. This snippet is designed to give the user the information they need as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The content that could appear can be from a variety of sources, including websites, blogs, and other online resources. In order to be eligible for a featured snippet, the content must be well-written and relevant to the query. Additionally, it must be easily accessible and free of charge, so you won't find paid ads as a featured snippet.

There are four main types of featured snippets: lists, tables, text, and video. Featured snippets usually appear for long-tailed queries and question queries. To better optimize a website's content for featured snippets, it's best to add such questions or keyword terms and phrases as a subheadline to the content. Immediately after the headline should be a concise answer. The more precise and factual the answer, the better.

2. Update or Create a Google Business Profile

Google Business Profile is a free and easy-to-use tool for businesses and organizations to manage their online presence on Google. Businesses can use this tool to connect with their customers through Google Search and Maps when users search for products or services.

Through the profile, businesses can control what customers see when they find the business online. A company or business can add photos, videos, and other pertinent information about the business, such as hours, the website, and contact information. It's also possible to post updates about the business, such as special offers, events, and news.

When users search for the business, it'll appear as a side snippet on the SERP, allowing them to get a glimpse of everything mentioned.

3. Adjust the Company's Knowledge Panel

Another page element that makes it easy to display information about a company is the knowledge panel. The purpose of knowledge panels is to as much information about a subject as possible in a condensed spot. This panel is available to display information about companies, nonprofit organizations, influential people, local businesses, media, nutritional information, and products.

Businesses can take advantage of these knowledge panels for the business itself, mascots, logo, etc. These cards help users engage with the brand by grouping together information, such as a basic description, stock price information, and a few notable facts. It's also possible to link directly to the business website and social profiles through these panels.

Like the Google Business Profile, it'll appear as a side panel, so users can see the relevant information without having to scroll down much.

4. Optimize Images

Many SERPs feature images of some sort. Utilizing some basic SEO for images can increase the chance of a business's pictures being ranked for relevancy. For example, ensure that the image file name and alt tags are appropriate and keyword-optimized. Other factors in an image include the following:

Context – Place the image on a part of the website where the content matches the keyword intent.

Captions – Include a short relevant description of the image.

Sizes – Common dimensions include 900 pixels wide or 16:9.

These tactics are best to be used in conjunction with basic SEO practices. Although these steps can better improve brand awareness and online visibility, they aren't the main bulk of search engine result pages. It's best to optimize the company website first before moving to these tactics to maximize efficiency, earn more organic traffic, and obtain higher conversion rates.

