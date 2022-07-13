Body Contouring Devices Market Valuation Worth USD 3,446 Million by 2025, At 17.7% CAGR

Global Body Contouring Devices Market

The global body contouring devices market was valued at $933 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,446 million at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in obesity among people worldwide, surge in aesthetic consciousness, and advancements in field of body contouring are the factors driving the growth of the global body contouring devices market.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global body contouring devices market was valued at $933 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,446 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in obesity worldwide, rise in aesthetic consciousness, and advancements in the field of body contouring facilitate the growth in the market. However, high cost related to body contouring procedures restrains market growth. On the other hand, the increase in medical tourism and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities.

Body contouring devices have gained a substantial market share in recent years due to rise in obesity globally. In addition, surge in esthetic consciousness across the globe is another major factor that in turn has fueled the use of body contouring devices. Furthermore, untapped potential in the emerging markets in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to boost the market growth in the future.

The factor that drives the growth of the body contouring devices market includes rise in obesity among people worldwide. In addition, surge in esthetic consciousness across the globe and advancements in the field of body contouring are some of the other factors that fuel the market growth. However, high cost associated with the procedures is expected to impede the growth of the market. Conversely, rise in medical tourism coupled with surge in adoption of body contouring and high market potential in untapped emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the non-invasive devices segment held the highest position accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2017 to 2025. The reason behind this is that these devices are less risky and cause less pain when compared to traditional surgical procedures and devices. These devices do not require incisions on the surface of the skin as they work externally to achieve the desired results, eliminating the risks associated with administration of general anesthesia as the procedure is non-surgical and requires no anesthesia. Moreover, the procedure does not result in any visible scars on the surface of the skin and the recovery time is shorter when compared to the traditional surgical procedures.

Based on application type, the skin tightening segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share. This segment is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period and grow at the highest CAGR of 18.3% from 2017–2025. This is due to the rise in obesity worldwide which leads to more patients opting for weight loss treatments resulting in loose skin.

End users analyzed in the research include hospitals & clinics, medical spas, and laboratories. Hospitals & clinics contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and will dominate throughout the forecast period, owing to the availability of certified staff & physicians. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 19.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in obesity in different countries of the region and surge in demand for body shaping devices among men in South Korea.

Leading market players analyzed in the report include Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hologic, Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Erchonia Corporation, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Cutera, Inc., InMode Aesthetic Solutions, Sciton, Inc., and El.En. S.p.A. (Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH).

