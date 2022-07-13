Arvo Solar Announces First Franchise Deal
Arizona will be home to the first Arvo Solar franchise territory
We will create a franchise partner network throughout the contiguous USA that provides the ultimate energy freedom.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arvo Solar is kicking off July with an exciting announcement — the first franchise sale for the network.
— Phil Horton, Owner of Arvo Solar
The newest Arvo Solar territory will cover Northeast Phoenix in Arizona. Dave Cole is the first franchise owner to join the Arvo Solar network. “We are thrilled to have such an amazing partner In Arizona,” stated Phil Horton, Owner of Arvo Solar. “Dave brings 20 years of real estate experience and one of the most robust, insane referral networks I’ve ever seen.” Arvo Solar also has locations in Houston, Texas and Sacramento, California.
Arvo Solar’s franchise model is built for entrepreneurs with strong customer acquisition and management skills, according to the company’s franchise website. Mr. Cole is the ideal fit for the model, says Horton. “With his personality coupled with tenacity, Dave will for sure be one of the highest — if not the highest — producing franchisees we have,” stated Horton.
The solar system franchise first launched its franchise sales effort just this year and is already seeing traction within the marketplace. The company offers both commercial and residential solar system installation and covers installation, designs, permits, utility approvals, and equipment arrangement for its franchise partners. The future looks bright for the brand with an aggressive rollout plan in the works. “Our 5 year goal is to have over 200 franchise locations sold,” stated Horton. “We will create a franchise partner network throughout the contiguous USA that provides the ultimate energy freedom.”
Arvo Solar also gives its franchisees a powerful CRM, suite of proposal resources, ongoing support, key industry relationships, and expert training. Interested future franchisees can visit the Arvo Solar franchise page at www.goarvo.com/become-a-franchise to learn more information about the opportunity and read more about next steps to ownership.
ABOUT Arvo Solar
Arvo Solar serves both residential and commercial clientele, designing and installing state-of-the-art, energy saving solar systems. For the latest location near you, visit www.goarvo.com. To find out more about owning your own solar systems franchise, visit www.goarvo.com/become-a-franchise.
