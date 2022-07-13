Voting Is Open: The Search for the Next Opening Act Is On
LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all musicians! Opening Act 2022 is underway, and musicians everywhere are gearing up for the opportunity of a lifetime. One talented musician or group will take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, opening for one of Audacy’s largest concerts this fall. Not only will the winner have the chance to perform at this life-changing event, but they will also take home $10,000 to kickstart their music career.
Every year, Audacy (formerly Radio.com and Entercom) has a live show in LA featuring some of that year’s hottest artists. The 2022 Opening Act—Young in a Million—took the stage opening for legendary musicians such as Coldplay, Maroon 5, Doja Cat, The Kid Laroi, Shawn Mendes, and Saweetie. Their pop-rock fusion melodies and uplifting lyrics cut straight to the heart and captured the audience.
“Winning Opening Act is the biggest dream that has come true for us yet! It’s our greatest honor to be able to play our music that stands for dreaming, hope, and living life to the fullest at such an awesome event,” said Young in a Million. “We couldn’t have asked to be a part of a better competition and concert!”
This year’s We Can Survive concert is set to be better than ever with a brand-new star-studded lineup. One incredible musical act will join them, and voting is now open!
Opening Act is more than just a platform for musicians to share their work; it’s also an opportunity to give back to the community. Not only does the competition give musicians the chance to showcase their talents and boost their music careers, but a portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs. They strive to develop suicide prevention through research and advocacy and provide support for those affected by suicide. Opening Act is proud to continue to show its support.
Those interested in learning more about Opening Act and casting their vote can visit theopenact.com for more details.
