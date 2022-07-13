Chemical Sensors Market 2022 - 2028 : Rising demand for chemical sensors in healthcare sector

Market Size – USD 21.85 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Rising demand for biosensors

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chemical sensors market size is expected to reach USD 38.35 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by wide usage of chemical sensors across various end-use industries. Chemical sensors are widely utilized in various application areas such as safety, critical care, process controls, industrial hygiene, human comfort controls, product quality controls, automotive, emissions monitoring, home safety alarms, clinical diagnostics, and more recently homeland security. The economic and social benefits provided by chemical sensors in various applications is expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent during the forecast period. Expanding application of more accurate and lower cost sensors for sensing chemical compounds in liquids and gases is resulting in increasing demand for chemical sensors. Moreover, the need for process and quality control as well as environmental pollution measurements in different fields that include automotive, process industry, food industry, power engineering, biomedical industry, and oil and gas industry is boosting demand for chemical sensors. Increasing number of research activities for chemical sensors based on electrical and electrochemical transduction principles is projected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Numerous advantages associated with chemical sensors based on electrical and electrochemical transduction principles such as smaller sizes, higher sensitivities in detecting very low concentrations of gas in gaseous mixtures or analytes in liquids, possibility of on-line measurements and low costs are other key factors contributing to rising demand for these sensors.

Rising demand for biosensors for medical purposes is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Biosensors are designed to sense antigen, enzyme, hormone, antibody, RNA, DNA, and microbes. These help in detection of pathogenic organisms, mutagenic, carcinogenic, and/or toxic chemicals for reporting a biological effect. Rising prevalence of diabetes along with increasing point-of-care and home monitoring and testing tools are other significant factors driving demand for biosensors.

Top Profiled in the Global Chemical Sensors Market Report :

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Bayer, General Electric Co

• Hans Turck GmbH & Co

• Honeywell International Inc

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Optical

• Electrochemical

• Catalytic Bead

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Medical

• Industrial

• Environment Monitoring

• Defense and Homeland Security

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Key Takeaways of the Global Chemical Sensors Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Chemical Sensors industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Chemical Sensors Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Chemical Sensors Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

