Solidus AI Tech: Introducing an Eco-Friendly Artificial Intelligence Cryptocurrency
The high energy consumption of several High-Performance Computing (HPC) facilities in Europe has limited their visibility on the global front. However, SolidusNEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high energy consumption of several High-Performance Computing (HPC) facilities in Europe has limited their visibility on the global front. However, Solidus Technologies is paving the way to reducing these high energy consumption levels with its AI Tech division.
Why Solidus AI Tech?
Solidus AI Tech is a computation network designed to distribute computing power to institutions working on complex Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects that require high computing power. The platform intends to bridge the gap in insufficient High-Performance Computing (HPC) resources across Europe.
Founded in January 2021, Solidus AI Tech is the Artificial Intelligence division of Solidus Technologies (2017). The company is building an eco-friendly HPC data center and an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform where government, megacorps, small and mid-sized enterprises, and professionals can purchase AI services seamlessly using its native cryptocurrency.
The company has completed the main build of its data centre and is currently ready to begin the installation of its Bucharest-based HPC infrastructure to enable European companies to obtain their supercomputing power within the EU.
Solidus AI Tech intends to become a leading HPC centre and build a robust community of supporters as it continues to scale up its operations.
Solidus AI Tech Features:
The platform promises to provide different features for users, including:
• Eco-friendly Computing
Solidus AI Tech is on a mission to improve the efficiency of its platform while minimizing power consumption in its data centres. Its AI hardware currently runs at 40% less power consumption than the industry average via its unique IP, allowing it to run faster while consuming less electricity.
Solidus AI Tech utilizes an evaporating air cooling technology, which is both environmentally friendly and energy-efficient as it consumes about 80% less energy than compressor air conditioning.
Additionally, as a supporter of the Crypto Climate Accord, the platform’s AI HPC Servers use special software algorithms and customized hardware infrastructure to improve efficiency while reducing energy consumption.
Solidus AI Tech intends to greatly reduce the computing cost of several complex computation-intensive data analysis projects like sales automation and lead generation, face and voice recognition, medical industry, border control, recruitment, and many more.
• Security:
Since security is a paramount concern for tech companies, Solidus AI Tech will constantly innovate and utilize several new technologies to ensure the highest level of security. It employs a strategy that strikes the perfect balance between vigilance and resilience with strategic objectives.
The project has also partnered with the leading cybersecurity firm Cyber Smart Defence to make its platform safe and secure for investors and users.
Cyber Smart Defence is led by Madalin Dumitru, a cybersecurity expert with over 20 years of experience in the industry.
• Government Enterprise Blockchain Solutions:
The platform is building a blockchain operating system for the public sector, which utilizes smart contracts, asset management solutions, identity management solutions, and process automation.
This solution offers institutional clients the ability to assign different access levels to authorized users, ensuring independent validation of transactions and operations that establish full security and accountability while complying with relevant privacy standards.
• Vulnerability Monitoring:
Solidus AI Tech offers users a Vulnerability Monitoring Platform that uses a highly secure protocol with proven methodologies. The platform compares the hardware and software components of assets with 80 different data sources for real-time vulnerability alerts.
Tokenomics :
Solidus AI Tech recently launched its native token, AITECH, designed to reflect the platform’s success and incentivize its holders. The token is nicknamed the “World’s First AI Token.”
AITECH is eco-friendly as it is non-mineable, utilizing far less energy than other mined coins. The token can be used to purchase AI services on the platform once it launches or can alternatively be sold on an exchange for liquidity.
AITECH is built on the Ethereum platform with a total supply of 2 billion tokens. The project completed its private sale in December 2021, where it raised over $4.3 million from investors.
The project’s pre public sale is currently live, with over $17 million raised so far. The token sale event will end on September 30th.
To ensure the continued utility of AITECH, the platform has introduced a burn mechanism. Every quarter until the Solidus AI Tech platform officially goes live, a percentage of AITECH tokens will be taken out of the circulating supply and burned. 50% of the supply is planned to be burnt over time.
AITECH holders can also maximize their profits by staking their tokens and earning an estimated 7.5% APY.
Additionally, the platform provides a referral program that token holders can leverage to increase their earnings. By purchasing a minimum of $500 in AITECH tokens, holders receive a referral code, which allows them to get 5% in AITECH tokens once their referral buys the tokens.
The project has partnered with several industry investors and organizations, including Opto Electronica, Soft Galaxy, Crypto Climate Accord, Prima Felicitas, Blocksultancy, CoinPayments, Microsoft, Crowd Create, Sinofy Group, and Cyber Smart Defense, Polygon, Uniswap and Certik just to name a few.
PR Team
Solidus AITECH
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other