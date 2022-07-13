Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Strategies and Forecasts, Overview And Companies By 2027

Reports And Data

medical digital imaging systems market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.3% from USD 16.99 billion in 2019 to USD 29.97 billion in 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical digital imaging systems market is forecasted to reach USD 29.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Advancements in digital imaging technology are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Digital radiography is substituting the analog aspects of both the mammography and X-ray imaging systems, as they perform faster scanning of the human body while delivering enhanced image quality. Furthermore, substitutes for breast MRIs, including positron emission mammography and breast specific gamma imaging, are innovative technologies that provide choices to patients who are unable to undergo a breast MRI. Also, higher field MRI systems are substituting low field systems owing to the improved image quality, and 3-D and 4-D digital obstetric ultrasounds will carry on to substitute traditional ultrasounds.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contributed to a significant market share in 2019. MRI does not include exposure to radiation and hence is safe for people who might be specifically susceptible to the effects of radiation, for instance, pregnant women and babies. MRIs are very useful for viewing soft tissue structures, comprising cartilage and ligaments, and organs like the eyes, heart, and brain.

Oncology is the leading application area of nuclear digital imaging systems. Detection of cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of breast cancer.

Hospitals held the largest market share in 2019. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, the existence of highly skilled healthcare/medical professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

The medical digital imaging systems market in North America contributed to the largest share in 2019. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, rising incidence of chronic diseases, well-established healthcare facilities, and the presence of leading market players in the region.

Top players profiled in the report include:

Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical System Corporation, Hitachi, GE Healthcare, Esaote SPA, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., among others.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Nuclear Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Medical Digital Imaging Systems report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

