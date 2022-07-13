Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Huge Investments by Key Players AGCO Co , John Deere & Co , CLAAS, Iseki, SDF S.P.A

Emergen Research Logo

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Size – USD 82.20 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Trends – Technological advancements in agriculture equipment

Growing demand for food due to rapidly growing global population and declining availability of arable land and climate change are some key factors driving global market growth. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global powered agriculture equipment market is expected to reach a market size of USD 136.55 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for enhancing agriculture productivity and increase stocks of food grains. Increasing agriculture exports and rising need for judicious use of natural resources are among other key factors driving increasing deployment of powered agriculture equipment. Rising need for mechanizing farm operations in the agriculture sector in various developing countries is also contributing significantly to market growth, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period during the forecast period.

The powered agriculture equipment market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This high revenue growth rate can be attributed to rising need to enhance agricultural productivity and crop yield, rapidly growing population in countries in the region, and increasing deployment of more advanced equipment and machinery in the agriculture sector.

To get a sample copy of the Global Powered agriculture equipment market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/510

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Powered agriculture equipment market AGCO Corporation, John Deere & Co., Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, CLAAS, Alamo Group Inc., Escorts Group, Iseki & Co., Ltd. and SDF S.P.A.

Scope of the Report :

Based on the types, the Powered agriculture equipment market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/powered-agriculture-equipment-market

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2021, AGCO Corporation, which is a global leader, manufacturer, and distribution of agricultural machinery and solutions, announced that it had joined the NEVONEX partner network, which is powered by Bosch, as part of the continued strategy of AGCO. The partnership with Bosch is expected to help AGCO make data management easier for farmers.

Tractors segment accounted for largest market share of 49.4% in 2020. Incentives and subsidies provided by the government to encourage farm mechanization have been driving the adoption of tractors in the agricultural sector during the forecast period.

The agricultural unmanned aerial vehicles or agricultural drones segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The rising need for monitoring overall crop health and managing livestock and monitoring for health issues are contributing to the growing sales of agricultural drones in the agriculture sector.

Get PDF Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/510

Emergen Research has segmented the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market on the basis of type, next generation equipment, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Combine Harvesters

Tractors

Seed Drill

Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment

Sprayer

Others

Next Generation Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Harvesting & Picking Robots

Agricultural Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or Agricultural Drones

Driverless Tractors

Electric Tractors

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Why choose emergen research ?

Extensive market scope covering all major offerings in the ecosystem

In-depth analysis for all the countries covered in each report

Current and upcoming trends impact analysis

Robust Research Methodology

Comprehensive Reports

Latest Technological Developments

Purchase this report at an exclusively discounted rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/510

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Powered agriculture equipment market ?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Powered agriculture equipment market ? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Powered agriculture equipment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Powered agriculture equipment market ?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

Explore More Reports from Emergen Research:

frp vessels market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/frp-vessels-market

mammography workstations market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mammography-workstations-market

water treatment biocides market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-treatment-biocides-market

healthcare business intelligence market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-business-intelligence-market

hvac filters market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hvac-filters-market

cold storage construction market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cold-storage-construction-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.