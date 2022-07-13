Text-to-Speech Market size is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion at a steady CAGR of 14.7% in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Text-to-Speech Market Increasing geriatric population and rising demand for handheld devices is driving growth of the global text-to-speech market.

Text-to-Speech Market Size – USD 2.35 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.7%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global text-to-speech market size is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion at a steady CAGR of 14.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Text to speech technology market is witnessing increasing revenue growth owing to growing traction of the software globally. Text-to-speech works with almost all personal digital devices such as tablets, smartphones, and computers. Text-to-speech tools highlight the words as they are read out aloud and serves to help children not only to see the words onscreen, but also to hear, understand, and recognize the pronunciation simultaneously.

Factors influencing the growth of the Text-To-Speech market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Text-To-Speech market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Text-To-Speech industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Text-To-Speech industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/539

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2021, Facebook launched an updated feature of Automatic Alt Text (AAT), which offers details regarding an image or photograph in audio or voice for benefit of blind and visually impaired users. The tool uses computer vision technology to automatically create descriptions.

Software segment revenue growth has been increasing significantly due to rising deployment as a teaching aid for visually-impaired individuals or for persons with dyslexia. The technology is also useful for listening to content from documents while multi-tasking. The availability of free software online is another factor propelling adoption and growth of this segment.

Cloud segment revenue is expected to register a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. Deployment of cloud-based technology has increased scalability, enabled 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Rising adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) by large organizations is another key factors driving revenue growth of the cloud segment.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Text-To-Speech market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Text-To-Speech market landscape.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/539

The Text-To-Speech research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/text-to-speech-market

The key companies studied in the Text-To-Speech report are:

IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Nuance Communication, Amazon.com, LumenVox LLC, SESTEK, Readspeaker, Sensory Inc., Acapela Group, and Nextup Technologies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global text-to-speech market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, voice type, organization size, vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Services

Software-as-a-Service

Support, Implementation & Consulting

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Voice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Neural and Custom Voice

Non-Neural

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Assistant tool for visually impaired or disabilities (Dyslexic Reader)

Enterprises

Others (Government and Legal)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Text-To-Speech market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/539

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Sales Intelligence Market-https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sales-intelligence-market

Sophorolipids Market-https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sophorolipids-market

Suspension Tuning Market-https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/suspension-tuning-market

Wireless Display Market-

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-display-market

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market

Biosurfactants Market-

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biosurfactants-market

High Performance Materials Market-

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-materials-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-text-to-speech-market



Text-to-Speech Market Size Worth USD 7.06 Billion in 2028