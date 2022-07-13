Text-to-Speech Market size is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion at a steady CAGR of 14.7% in 2028 | Emergen Research
Text-to-Speech Market Increasing geriatric population and rising demand for handheld devices is driving growth of the global text-to-speech market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global text-to-speech market size is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion at a steady CAGR of 14.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Text to speech technology market is witnessing increasing revenue growth owing to growing traction of the software globally. Text-to-speech works with almost all personal digital devices such as tablets, smartphones, and computers. Text-to-speech tools highlight the words as they are read out aloud and serves to help children not only to see the words onscreen, but also to hear, understand, and recognize the pronunciation simultaneously.
Factors influencing the growth of the Text-To-Speech market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Text-To-Speech market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Text-To-Speech industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Text-To-Speech industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.
Some Key Highlights in the Report
In January 2021, Facebook launched an updated feature of Automatic Alt Text (AAT), which offers details regarding an image or photograph in audio or voice for benefit of blind and visually impaired users. The tool uses computer vision technology to automatically create descriptions.
Software segment revenue growth has been increasing significantly due to rising deployment as a teaching aid for visually-impaired individuals or for persons with dyslexia. The technology is also useful for listening to content from documents while multi-tasking. The availability of free software online is another factor propelling adoption and growth of this segment.
Cloud segment revenue is expected to register a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. Deployment of cloud-based technology has increased scalability, enabled 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Rising adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) by large organizations is another key factors driving revenue growth of the cloud segment.
The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Text-To-Speech market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Text-To-Speech market landscape.
The Text-To-Speech research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.
The key companies studied in the Text-To-Speech report are:
IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Nuance Communication, Amazon.com, LumenVox LLC, SESTEK, Readspeaker, Sensory Inc., Acapela Group, and Nextup Technologies.
Emergen Research has segmented the global text-to-speech market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, voice type, organization size, vertical, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Software
Services
Software-as-a-Service
Support, Implementation & Consulting
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
On-premise
Cloud-based
Voice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Neural and Custom Voice
Non-Neural
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Automotive & Transportation
Consumer
BFSI
Healthcare
Education
Retail
Travel and Hospitality
Assistant tool for visually impaired or disabilities (Dyslexic Reader)
Enterprises
Others (Government and Legal)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest Of MEA
The report addresses the following key points:
The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Text-To-Speech market
The report further analyses the changing market dynamics
Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth
Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors
In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies
Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights
Text-to-Speech Market Size Worth USD 7.06 Billion in 2028