Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Worth $69.85 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of cyberattacks is among the major factors boosting revenue growth of the global zero trust security solutions market

Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Size – USD 19.49 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trend –Increasing adoption of IoT-based devices” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global zero trust security solutions market size is expected to reach USD 69.85 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing numbers of cyberattacks, presence of stringent regulations for information security and data protection, and increasing digitalization in developing countries. Zero trust security is an IT security framework that requires authentic verification from every single device, user, or machine that attempts to connect or access a private network.

Increasing number of cyberattacks is among the major factors boosting revenue growth of the global zero trust security solutions market

Zero trust security solution uses advanced authentication technologies such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), next-generation endpoint security technology, identity and access management (IAM), and identity protection. MFA is a type of verification method that requires a user or any device to provide two or more authentication values to provide access to a network or resource such as an online account, application, or VPN. North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing investment by private investors in network security infrastructure and robust presence of major companies are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Download Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/773

The SWOT analysis carried out during the study sheds light on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats encountered by the prominent vendors. Expert insights on past, present and future trends covered by the study further aims to provide clarity on the future prospects of the industry.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Cisco Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Okta, Inc., Forcepoint, LLC., Centrify Corporation, Cyxtera Technologies, Illumio, and Sophos Group Plc

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global zero trust security solutions market based on type, deployment mode, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Data Security

API Security

Endpoint Security

Security Policy Management

Security Analytics

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Others

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/773

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In April 2020, Google launched zero-trust approach-based product BeyondCorp Remote Access. This product allows employees to access internal web applications from any device, and from any location, without virtual private network or VPN.

Data security segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing volumes of digital data and rising concerns regarding data security.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of SMEs and developments across the IT sector are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Browse complete Zero Trust Security Solutions report description And Full TOC @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/zero-trust-security-solutions-market

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and brings to light the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Zero Trust Security Solutions market. Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/773

The professional intelligence study on the Zero Trust Security Solutions market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Zero Trust Security Solutions market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Zero Trust Security Solutions market?

What are the main issues facing the global Zero Trust Security Solutions market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

Buy Exclusive Copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/773

We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want a customization, contact us. You can get a detailed information of the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Related Reports:

C4Isr Systems Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/c4isr-systems-market

Polysorbate Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market

Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-battlefield-technology-market

Needle Coke Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/needle-coke-market

Hydralazine Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydralazine-market

Medical Device Security Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-device-security-market

Continuous Fiber Composites Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-fiber-composites-market

Blue Hydrogen Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blue-hydrogen-market

Spherical Graphite Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spherical-graphite-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Size Worth USD 69.85 Billion in 2028