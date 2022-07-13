Pest Control Market 2022 : Report Position, Recent Developments, Trends and Future Forecast Until 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid advancements and innovation in pest control technologies is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Pest Control Market Size – USD 22.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for advanced environment- friendly pests control methods” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pest control market size was USD 22.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for low-toxic, more sustainable, and environment-friendly pest control methods is driving revenue growth of the market. Pests are one of the key problems for farmers that restricts them in achieving higher production in agriculture crops.

In addition, countries, such as India, lose about 25% of their crops due to diseases and pests every year. Moreover, pest controllers protect crops during transport and storage and increase productivity of land and minimize yield losses. Furthermore, insecticides also protect buildings and other wooden structures, such as beds, staircases, and furniture, from damage by termites and woodboring insects.

For In depth Information Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1066

The report Pest Control Market conveys a serious viewpoint covering worldwide market refreshes, future development, business possibilities, impending turns of events, and future ventures. Besides, the report perceives the top organizations alongside their advertising system, organization profile, most recent progressions, business strategies, item portfolios, market techniques, sales value, volume, limit, and cost structure. Global Pest Control Market has increased with a healthy growth rate over the years and is expected to increase further during the forecasted period.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Bayer AG, BASF SE, Corteva, ADAMA, Syngenta, Bell Laboratories Inc., FMC Corporation, Ecolab, Rentokil Initial plc., Rollins, Inc., Truly Nolen, and Anticimex.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1066

Research Coverage:

The market research covers all sectors of the Pest Control Market. Its goal is to determine the market’s size and growth potential across several areas, such as application, vertical, and geography. It contains a detailed competition analysis of the market’s major competitors, as well as company profiles, significant insights about product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Some Key Highlights

The commercial segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR due to rapid urbanization and rising new infrastructural projects. High economic and health risks associated with pest is increasing demand for pest control in commercial and public places. In addition, rising government pest management programs are also driving revenue growth in this segment.

The termites segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. These cellulose-eating insects cause damage to wood and furniture. The U.S. is home to about over 50 species of termites and according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. residents spend over USD 1 billion on termite control products. In addition, homeowners spent on an average about USD 3,000 on repairs caused by termites, which has increased demand for termite controllers and is driving revenue growth in this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to rising demand for herbicides for killing weeds in agricultural lands. Furthermore, rising demand for organic pesticides owing to less chemical content and being environment-friendly is also driving market growth in this region.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Pest Control market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pest-control-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global pest control market based on type, control methods, mode of application, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Termites

Insects

Mosquitoes

Flies

Cockroaches

Ants

Bed bugs

Rodents

Others

Control Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Chemical

Insecticides

Herbicides

Rodenticides

Repellents

Others

Biological

Plant-extracts

Microbial

Predatory insects

Mechanical

Light traps

Adhesive traps

Malaise traps

Mesh screens

UV radiation devices

Ultrasonic vibrations

Others

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Pest Control market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Pest Control market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Pest Control industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Pest Control market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Pest Control industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1066

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

https://pythonmarket.weebly.com/

https://pythonmarket.weebly.com/blog/python-market-size-share-top-key-players-growth-trend-and-forecast-till-20306179577

https://homehealthcaremarket.wordpress.com/

https://pythonmarket835814594.wordpress.com/

https://www.klusster.com/portfolios/ishadeshpande23/contents/324159?code=f0c4075f-ee8e-4176-89f4-be10d0f37f1f&share_content=true

https://site-6435211-506-445.mystrikingly.com/blog/python-market-size-leading-players-demands-future-trends-growth-factors

https://medium.com/@ishadeshpande15/python-market-study-provides-worldwide-overview-and-forecast-by-2022-2030-d6bca22a19fb

https://sites.google.com/view/pythonmarket/home

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

The global pest control market size was USD 22.91 Billion in 2021