Underfloor Heating Market Emerging Trends, Size | Statistics, Opportunities and Reports 2030

Increasing adoption of space heating is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market

Underfloor Heating Market Size – USD 4.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Rising Government Initiatives to Control Harmful Emissions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Underfloor Heating (UFH) market size reached USD 4.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for cost-effective heating solutions and the growing adoption of energy efficiency standards are prime factors driving the revenue growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing government incentives and support are expected to create major opportunities for the global market in the upcoming years.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Warmup Inc., Danfoss, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eberle by Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Flexel International Limited, Amuheat, Nexans S.A., and Emersion Electric Co.

Research Coverage:

Some Key Highlights

The hydronic segment is expected to register a steady growth throughout the forecast period due to its cost-effective and environment-friendly nature. These systems are compatible with marble, stone, wood, carpet, and various other floorings.

The new installation segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. The new installations category is predicted to have a considerable revenue growth due to stringent energy-efficiency requirements in many industrialized countries, as well as changes in building standards that promote sustainable structures.

The residential segment is expected to register significant growth. The rapid growth of the underfloor heating market for residential applications can be attributed to growing awareness of the benefits of underfloor heating systems utilized in residential buildings.

Emergen Research has segmented the underfloor heating market on the basis of product, installation, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hydronic

Electric

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Underfloor Heating market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Underfloor Heating industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Underfloor Heating market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Underfloor Heating industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

