Anorexiants Market Is Projected to Grow at A Robust CAGR Of 5.3% During the Forecast Period 2022-2032
Anorexiants Market By Drug Class, Route of Administration, End User & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obesity is a chronic condition which develops due to interaction between the environment and person genetic makeup. Obesity is a medical condition that develops when a person gains excess weight or body fat that may affect the health of the individual.
Anorexiants is the sole option for the treatment of obesity. Thus, with the increasing obese population, the anorexiants market is likely to stimulate the growth of the market.
Anorexiants: Market Insights
Anorexiants are used to treat obesity. Anorexiants suppress the appetite control and increases the basal metabolic rate of the individual. Anorexiants also enhance the cellular uptake of glucose and also it reduces the dietary fat absorption.
According to World Health Organizations statistics report, it was estimated that more than 1.9 billion adults of aged 18 years and older were found to be overweight out of which 650 million adults were obese in 2016. In addition to these, an estimate of 41 million children under the age of 5 years were found to be obese in 2016.
Anorexiants: Market Dynamics
Anorexiants is expected to register significant growth in the market due to its effectiveness in treatment of obesity. Anorexiants are useful in the weight loss, in reducing calorie diet specially in patients who have initial body mass index of 30 or more.
Since, anorexiants are used to managed obesity, it is expected to foster the growth of the market. However, anorexiants have certain limitation. Anorexiants may lead to various side effects such as insomnia, increase in blood pressure, restlessness, dependence on drug etc. may affect the anorexiants market. In addition to this, due to long term use of anorexiants, patients get addicted to these drugs which may cause health effects in later stage.
Anorexiants Market: Overview
Anorexiants market is expected to manifest substantial revenue generation in coming years due to rising prevalence of obesity worldwide. Orlistat, lorcaserinER, liraglutide, naltrexone/bupropion ER, lorcaserin, phentermine/topiramate ER are some of the anorexiants drugs used for the management of obesity. Many drugs have been approved by FDA for the treatment of obesity which as a result the anorexiants market is likely to foster growth in the coming years.
According to a report statistics published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevalence, the prevalence of obesity was estimated to be 39.8% in United States affecting 93.3 million people. Thus with increasing prevalence and incidence of weight gain and obesity, the global anorexiants will spur the growth of the market.
Anorexiants Market: Region-wise Outlook
On the basis of geography, the global anorexiants market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share in the anorexiants market due to increase in prevalence of obesity and high adoption of new drugs.
In addition to this, increase in healthcare facilities and advancement in technologies has contributed substantial share to the anorexiants market. Europe is likely to contribute significant share in the anorexiants market owing to increase in launch of new drugs in the market and easy approval of drugs which as a result the anorexiants market is expected to have growth in the anorexiants market.
Asia Pacific is also shown to have potential in the anorexiants market due to rising demand of new treatment options and also increasing incidences of weight gain leading to obesity which as a result will stimulate the growth of the anorexiants market.
Middle East and Africa have less contribution in increasing the revenue of the anorexiants market due to lack of poor healthcare facilities and less adoption of new drugs and also lack of awareness among people is likely to hamper the growth of the anorexiants market.
Anorexiants Market: Key Players
Some of the key players present across the value chain of the global anorexiants market are Akrimax Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Ortho, LLC, Roche Pharmaceuticals, Arena Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Novo Nordisk A/S, Abbott Pharmaceuticals PR Ltd., Epic Pharma, LLC. Patheon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC, Recordati Rare Diseases Inc., MOVA Pharmaceuticals.
Anorexiants Market: Segmentation
The global anorexiants market is segmented by drug class, route of administration and end user.
Segmentation by Drug Class
• Catecholamines Anorexiants
• Serotonin Anorexiants
Segmentation by Route of Administration
• Oral
• Subcutaneous
Segmentation by End User
• Institutional sales
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Retail sales
• Online pharmacies
• Mail Order Pharmacies
