Altenew Sends Shockwaves Across the Paper Crafting World with Its First Patent
Altenew President Tasnim Ahmed displays the Stampwheel, her stamping platform invention that earned the company's first patent.
Altenew representatives demonstrating how to use the Stampwheel at the annual NAMTA Creativation tradeshow in April 2022.
Paper crafting company Altenew transforms the world of stamping with a brand-new stamping tool - the Stampwheel.
When I built the first prototype, I knew right away that this tool had some potential. And now having used it for over a year, I can say that the Stampwheel is my favorite stamping tool”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known for its innovative paper crafting products since the company’s launch in 2014, Altenew has continued to surprise and impress customers with its first product patent. The new Stampwheel is a remarkable stamping platform that revolutionizes the method of stamp layering.
— Tasnim Ahmed, Altenew President
In April 2022, Altenew President Tasnim Ahmed displayed her new invention to the public for the first time after over 2 years of designing and perfecting the stamping tool.
“Designing a tool to make the process of stamp layering easier has been on my mind ever since we popularized layering stamps in the crafting industry. I remember discussing this with a team of engineering students back in 2016, however it wasn't until 2020 that the concept of the Stampwheel was born. When I built the first prototype, I knew right away that this tool had some potential. And now having used it for over a year, I can say that this is my favorite stamping tool!”
The Stampwheel is named after the round clear “wheel” that is placed over a stamping base. The idea of this product is to bring ease and convenience to the stamping process, especially for layering stamps or any other stamps that require very precise placement. The tool can also be used for quick wreath designs and other stamping uses with any stamp designs.
The Stampwheel includes a base as well as two removable pieces: the clear sticky mat and the plastic wheel. The sticky mat allows the crafter to keep their project paper base in place without the need for an additional device. The clear flip plate above it can be positioned in different directions with the help of evenly spaced notches on the edges.
While the Stampwheel hasn’t gone into production yet and has some time before arriving in the market, paper crafters are already waiting eagerly for the latest news about this stamping tool. Whenever the Stampwheel is released to the crafting public, a long line of crafters is ready to use it.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
