Casey’s Creative Kitchens Expands Showroom Locations to Burlington & Waterloo, ON
Business Logo
Casey's Creative Kitchens Now Provides Kitchen Renovations In Burlington & Waterloo, ONBURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burlington, Ontario, May 19, 2022: Casey’s Creative Kitchens is pleased to announce that their award-winning kitchen design & installation business has expanded with two new showrooms in Waterloo and Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Headquartered in London, Ontario, Casey’s now has six showrooms across Southwestern Ontario.
At Casey's Kitchens, clients work directly with experienced, award-winning cabinet designers to ensure their kitchen renovation experience is efficient, functional, and built to last. At Casey's, the goal isn't simply to install your kitchen. It's to design a space that brings people together.
Casey's Kitchens strives to bring each client's ideas to life with high-quality materials and excellent craftsmanship. The kitchen is the heart of any Burlington or Waterloo home, and the team works closely with every client to ensure their complete satisfaction with their new kitchen & countertop renovation.
Anyone interested in learning about kitchen renovations in Burlington and Waterloo can find out more by visiting www.caseyskitchens.com or calling 1-905-634-9556 (Burlington) or 1-519-888-0401 (Waterloo).
About Casey's Creative Kitchens: From kitchens and bathrooms to custom cabinetry throughout the entire home, Casey's Creative Kitchens has you covered. The company's goal is to design functional kitchens built to last. They work closely with clients to bring their ideas to life with beauty and functionality. As a family-oriented business, they recognize the value they bring to a home to help their clients feel as comfortable as possible.
Company: Casey's Creative Kitchens
Address: 4265 Fairview Street
City: Burlington
Province: Ontario
Country: Canada
Postal Code: L7L 2A4
Jennifer McIlveen
Casey's Creative Kitchens
+1 905-634-9556
casey@caseyskitchens.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other