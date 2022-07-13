Precious Moments Preschool Introduces Learning Objectives For 2-3 Year-Olds
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The learning goals introduced by Precious Moments Preschool aim to provide a secure and nurturing learning environment where the children begin to develop their social and emotional skills.
Precious Moments Preschool, one of the leading preschools in San Jose, California, has recently introduced new preschool learning objectives for 2-3-year-olds. As one of the leading institutions for toddlers, they strive to offer hands-on experiences, skill identification and development through observation and reflection, provision of resources, and an encouraging assessment system to their students. With this curriculum as well, the preschool focuses on the holistic development of a child with programs including language literacy, mathematics, STEAM, social science, and music.
The language arts curriculum fosters and expands a child's interest in spoken and written language. This curriculum promotes children's cognitive development, conceptual comprehension, and capacity for observation, analysis, prediction, and drawing inferences about their environment. The pedagogy cultivates a love of language and books while teaching reading readiness skills in a way that is developmentally appropriate. As for other subjects, such as maths, the goal of this program is to help children develop an understanding and gain insight into the patterns of mathematics through the use of concrete materials and real-life experiences. The learning objectives also include Science and STEAM courses, executed through age-appropriate activities that stimulate brain development.
To ensure a multi-dimensional learning experience for children, the school has also incorporated unconventional programs in its curriculum, which include arts, music, and physical skills. These programs help students realize their creative potential while developing other crucial skills. That is to say, the art curriculum gives the children opportunities to explore materials and media through process-oriented activities. And the music program will focus on developing a love of music in the students, which is accomplished through singing, playing musical games and listening to various genres of music, and more.
When asked about the new learning objectives for toddlers, the founder said, “Our goal is to make children part of the community that will understand and follow the rules and helps others as they grow and develop. Our program is play-based and academically strong, which helps children think in different directions. We serve the community with this quality program so children and parents can be well prepared for the next level of child’s education.”
About Precious Moments Preschool:- Precious Moments Preschool is a play-based preschool with an emphasis on academics that delivers quality childcare with a focus on the nutrition of children. The programs offered by the preschool help the kids to think out of the box and learn essential life skills.
