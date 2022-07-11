Monday, July 11

States must now take lead on climate change action

When faced with decisions from “the court of last resort” — as the U.S. Supreme Court is nicknamed for its final word on court cases — objections can seem, well, moot. So the level of disappointment for many if not most Americans with a slate of recent Supreme Court decisions — on access to abortion, gun safety, the separation of church and state and most recently for a federal agency’s ability to regulate power plant emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases — is compounded by a sense that restoration of past precedents and laws will involve a long climb back, if that climb is possible at all. Continue reading at The Everett Herald. (Charlie Riedel)

Lawmakers consider a residents’ ‘bill of rights’ for seniors in independent living facilities

A disagreement between residents at a Lacey senior living facility and their management has led some state lawmakers to consider legislation that would create a residents’ bill of rights for senior citizens living in independent facilities. “The number of seniors is like a silver tsunami and as you look around, there are new facilities being built everywhere,” Rep. Laurie Dolan, D-Olympia, said. “But because there’s no coordination that facilities have to do the same kinds of things, it’s sort of like the Wild West right now.” Dolan told McClatchy Thursday that she has been in discussion with Sen. Sam Hunt and Rep. Jessica Bateman about the potential new legislation since the first meeting with residents at Bonaventure in Lacey occurred on June 7. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Chris Boswell)

Drugmaker seeks approval for first nonprescription birth control pill in U.S.

A French drugmaker on Monday asked for permission to sell daily birth control pills over the counter for the first time in the United States, handing federal regulators a major reproductive health issue just as the Biden administration struggles to respond to the Supreme Court decision striking down the constitutional right to abortion. Paris-based HRA Pharma said in a news release that it submitted its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a progestin-only daily oral contraceptive. Progestin is a synthetic form of the hormone progesterone. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Andrew Harnik)

Bellingham Herald

This Bellingham assisted living facility fined for failing to investigate abuse claims

For the first time since May, Whatcom returns to this CDC community COVID level

Capital Press

Wildlife commission nixes wolf rule sought by Inslee

Fourth backyard flock tests positive for bird flu in Oregon

Columbian

Clark County at high risk for COVID-19; CDC recommends indoor masks

Editorial: In Our View: Nuclear energy deserves serious consideration

The Daily News

Does your property have poisonous, invasive weeds? Cowlitz County officials want to know.

Everett Herald

Mukilteo high school student charged with hate crime

Marysville fire chief put on leave reaches deal, agrees to retire

Wildlife finds a new home at mitigation site near Mill Creek

Keeping Snake River dams will be costly, too

Comment: A clean power grid and its jobs depend on hydropower

Editorial: States must now take lead on climate change action

Indian Country Today

‘We are here and we are strong’

Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns

First climate agreement to center Indigenous voices gains international support

Kitsap Sun

Federal funds could help Port Orchard elevate flood-prone Bay Street

Kitsap median home prices reach $600K even as inventory rises

News Tribune

First probable case of monkeypox found in Pierce County

‘Pride is about celebration.’ 20,000 attend Tacoma’s LGBTQ festival after 2-year hiatus (Jinkins)

Olympian

Lawmakers consider a residents’ ‘bill of rights’ for seniors in independent living facilities (Dolan, Bateman, Hunt)

Seattle Times

First Foods: How Native people are revitalizing the natural nourishment of the Pacific Northwest

Former Seattle police chief to be key witness against Auburn officer charged with murder

Charleena Lyles’ cousin recounts ‘horrific’ inquest process

‘Punch to the gut’: Native leaders, lawyers say Supreme Court ruling undermines tribal sovereignty

King County Sheriff’s Office announces new board aimed at police reform, community connections

Wild bees, threatened by warming and wildfires, get help from WA researchers

Skagit Valley Herald

New Skagit County COVID-19 cases take another drop

Spokesman Review

Opinion: We might be done with the virus, but it isn’t done with us

Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities COVID deaths spike, outbreaks reported. CDC, local ratings mixed

Former Tri-Cities mayor to pay half maximum fine allowed in WA ethics complaint settlement

Pasco Council will interview 4 applicants for vacant seat. 2 from immigrant communities

Washington Post

About the Uber Files investigation

Drugmaker seeks approval for first nonprescription birth control pill in U.S.

There are too many mass shootings for the U.S. media to cover

As the BA.5 variant spreads, the risk of coronavirus reinfection grows

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

BA.5 omicron variant believed to be most contagious strain so far as number of re-infections rise

Researchers get in-person look at baby southern resident orca born in K pod this spring

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department investigating probable monkeypox case in Pierce County

Tacoma police looking to increase force to 30% women by 2030

NW Public Radio

Unlocking The Ocean’s Black Box With Science

Q13 TV (FOX)

Monroe’s superintendent remains on leave following controversy, district seeks interim candidate



MyNorthwest

Executive Constantine and King County Sheriff Cole-Tindall announce new plans for office

Medical malpractice turns to corporate fraud allegations at Seattle Children’s: ‘the more we learn, the more upsetting it becomes’

Pacific Science Center reopens its doors after 2 years

Why King County isn’t in ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19 despite rising case rates

West Seattle Blog

CORONAVIRUS: Newest numbers for West Seattle, King County