Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,572 in the last 365 days.

Carper Decries Judicial Injustice for D.C. Residents

DELAWARE, July 12 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del), senior member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), today called out the historic injustice facing residents of the District of Columbia in a hearing to consider three D.C. Superior Court nominees. 

“The average time it takes, Mr. Chairman and colleagues, to fill a vacancy on the D.C. Superior Court . . . is over three years. Over three years. If we’d done that in the state of Delaware we should have all been thrown out of office. It’s just appalling. Justice delayed is justice denied.

 

“The nearly 700,000 Americans who live in D.C. pay taxes; they serve our country—many times in uniform; they start businesses; they care for their neighbors, their friends and colleagues just like the rest of us. And yet, they are not treated like every other American from our 50 states.”

Senator Carper’s full opening statement may be viewed HERE.

Background:

States and local governments typically make decisions over their own judicial systems. Yet, when it comes to the District, the federal government must confirm Washington, D.C.’s judges. Vacant seats on D.C. local courts are often open for years as a direct result of the Senate’s failure to act swiftly to confirm well-qualified judges. Senator Carper’s legislation to grant statehood to Washington, D.C., S. 51—the Washington, D.C. Admission Actwould fix this historic injustice. The legislation now boasts 45 cosponsors, a record number, and Carper has introduced statehood legislation every Congress since 2013.

 

### 

You just read:

Carper Decries Judicial Injustice for D.C. Residents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.