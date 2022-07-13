Phillips Connect Announces its “Trade Show on Wheels”
Phillips Connect Hits The Road with Solar-Powered “Trade Show on Wheels” Smart-TrailerIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillips Connect is bringing its innovative technology to the front door of North American fleet operations with its state-of-the-art, solar-powered tech trailer. This trailer showcases and demonstrates its complete offering of premier smart-trailer solutions that are already helping fleets increase uptime, maximize their efficiencies, increase ROIs, and reduce CSA violations.
Phillips Connect is associated with Phillips Industries, one of the oldest, and highest regarded suppliers to the commercial vehicle industry known for producing best-in-class air and electrical components. By starting with the durable, high-quality line of products that Phillips Industries has built its reputation on, Phillips Connect’s advanced telematics solutions can most effectively evolve for optimal fleet management.
Phillips Connect’s EVP, Jim Epler is traveling across the country to schedule private consultations with commercial fleet operations, giving them the unique opportunity to see, touch, and feel Phillips Connect’s complete product suite. Epler is meeting with customers in the tech trailer to learn in-depth about their unique needs, collaborating with them to tailor the best solution for their operation. Live demos are also conducted to pull data from the devices and visually demonstrate it through the Connect1™ user interface in real time.
“We’re thrilled to be taking our show to the customer and displaying our technology alongside incredible partners,” said Epler. “This allows for a more personalized experience and enables us to truly understand the needs of the fleet. Since starting these visits, we’ve already seen major success from this program. Phillips Connect is working closely with Stealth Power and Merlin Solar for a seamless integration, and we cannot wait to continue our tour of the country with their technology powering our trailer.”
The cutting-edge tech trailer has partnered with Stealth Power and Merlin Solar to reduce carbon emission and power the vehicle with clean energy. The solar panel on top of the trailer powers 10 LiFePO4 batteries that in turn power the tech trailer, along with the 45-foot motor coach pulling it.
“Stealth Power has partnered with Phillips Connect and Merlin Solar to manage the power modules for a new trailer that will be taken to customers across the country as it follows the 2022 NHRA race circuit,” said CTO of Stealth Power, Tres Hill. “Stealth Intelligence is being used to monitor the power that is generated by the solar panels on the roof, the amount of power that is being used by the trailer, the status of the power modules, and other important metrics. The information that is collected is then being displayed using a secure web application framework that can be accessed from a wide variety of different devices.”
“When we saw how Phillips Connect is converting trailers into smart-trailers and its ability to monitor so many valuable data points on a trailer, we knew this would be a winner for us,” said Venkatesan Murali, founder and CTO of Merlin Solar. “Together, Merlin Solar and Phillips Connect have created a mobile solar-farm that has the ability to completely power its demo trailer, as well as the massive coach that pulls it, without having to be plugged into shore power. We worked hard to develop the most durable, flexible, aerodynamic, and easy-to-install solar kits in the world. Even though the solar panels are installed horizontally and vertically on the trailer, Merlin delivers the highest amount of energy in all weather conditions. We’re excited to share the field data on our extraordinary RoI on both internal combustion engines and electric vehicles.”
The trailer also showcases Phillips Industries’ highly regarded back-of-cab solutions, as well as solutions from its exclusive partners: Sensata, Bendix, and Velociti. Each partner brings its own unique, best-in-class product or service to the trailer’s display, offering fleets an elite array of solutions. With Sensata’s intelligent sensor technology, Bendix’s industry-leading braking solutions, and Velociti’s smart trailer installations, customers will have the ability to hand-select the package that will help deliver their fleets the highest ROI.
To schedule your tech trailer visit and private consultation, please visit Phillips Connect.
About Phillips Connect
Phillips Connect takes telematics light-years beyond basic GPS tracking by combining the industry’s most advanced connected asset solutions for trailers, chassis, and containers with a variety of sensors including brake, tire pressure, and light sensors, among others. Its products are seamlessly integrated with the Connect1 user interface, giving fleet managers the information they need to turn their assets faster and maximize driver productivity.
Phillips Connect has developed industry IoT sensor connection technology that is widely used in the freight industry. Phillips Connect is truly transforming the industry and continues to do so by keeping drivers in the seat and their cargo safe. The products are designed to improve overall safety and security, reduce costs in fleet maintenance, and dramatically enhance fleet asset utilization. Phillips Connect is a stand-alone company within the Phillips Technologies Group portfolio of companies. Visit www.phillips-connect.com for more information.
About Stealth Power
Stealth Power designs and builds idle mitigation and scalable hybrid energy systems that power complex operations into the future. Manufactured in the USA, Vehicle and Mobile Power Systems are trusted by the FDNY, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the FAA to power everything from life-saving medical equipment to remote towers equipped with intelligence sensors. Stealth Power keeps no-fail equipment on with engines turned off. Further information is available at https://www.stealth-power.com
About Merlin Solar
Merlin Solar is a pioneer in the crystalline silicon solar technology market, having revolutionized busbar design and creating the most rugged flexible, high efficiency solar panels in the market. Serving the commercial and residential roofing markets, transportation markets, and off-grid portable military and marine markets, Merlin Solar is delivering breakthrough solutions to companies and consumers in North America, EMEA, and Asia. Further information is available at www.merlinsolar.com
