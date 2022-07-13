Terrawatt LLC Invents New Self- Charging Battery
Technology that generates electricity by scavenging energy from its environment. Helping the industries for EV’s, aviation, maritime, and satellites.
The patents portfolio will experience rapid growth and reflect the success of our R&D program. Terrawatt LLC’s vision and engineering how to manufacture batteries and storage's .”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Technology that generates electricity by scavenging energy from its environment. This provides a new way to supply energy to commercial and residential infrastructure along with long term storage's while also looking to implement it in other industries struggling with carbon emissions including
— Noah Benchimol
E V’s , aviation, maritime, and satellites.
Terrawatt is a California based start-up designing advanced storage and self-recharging batteries. Terrawatt is using new materials made from carbon nano- tubes that can generate electricity by scavenging energy from its environment.
It uses organic and inorganic materials that can create a current simply by interacting with the liquids surrounding them.
Terrawatt has applied for multiple patent families with different components of the technology. The patents cover hardware and electrolyte systems, electronic micro controller systems, sensors for high gravity silver oxide battery hydrogen cells, boron and helium with specially tailored gases and other patents related to the invention.
Terrawatt has discovered a new way of generating electricity using pulsed beams, tiny carbon particles, organic and inorganic materials, and proprietary systems of electrolytes and separators that can create a current simply by interacting with liquid surrounding them. Terrawatt has designed an energy management device system and a method implementing XML on energy device and PSTN and PBX networks for platforms buying and selling electricity. The two revenues will be based on the production of electricity from storage's or batteries that will produce for a total of 5-20 MW and projected to be sold directly to utility companies on net meter or other contracts negotiated with energy traders in allowed markets and the second revenue is selling vouchers for tax credit for carbon free energy produced on exchanges and portals to industries in need to offset the carbon footprint.
The patents portfolio will experience rapid growth and reflect the success of our R&D program. Gradual displacement of existing supplies, Terrawatt LLC’s vision and engineering how to manufacture batteries and storage's and produce electricity, will allow a continuous growth to 5 to 12% yearly of production of electricity.
Company info Terrawatt LLC
21315 Mulholland Dr Woodland Hills CA 91364
Media contact information
Noah Benchimol as Manager – Director
• Tel :213-377-2230 email terrawattllc@gmail.com
Noah Benchimol
Terrawatt LLC
+1 213-377-2230
email us here