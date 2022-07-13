Visionary Cofounders Susan and ‘Big’ Zak Becker Help Propel Rapid Growth of Indie Music

Zak & Susan Becker

Acclaimed Music Platform SOUND KHARMA® Connects Artists with Hungry Fans

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One positive result of the Covid shutdown has been a creative storm of new music from independent artists who are turning to SOUND KHARMA®—the acclaimed indie music platform owned and operated by Susan Becker and her husband, “Big” Zak—to reach audiences worldwide with new songs and videos.

“In this post-COVID period, more independent artists are emerging with new material,” says award-winning radio host Zak Becker, who in addition to cofounding SOUND KHARMA® is an audio & video editor and web developer. “Artists have told us that they spent much of their time in lockdowns writing and recording new tracks. Indie artists are the only sector that is free to truly create music without restrictions. Many artists use their creative freedom to make music that combines multiple genres like rock, R&B, pop and jazz . . . All rolled up in one track. The market is primed for these kinds of fresh sounds.”

Earlier this year industry figures revealed that independent artists—individuals or bands not under contract with a record label—now account for nearly 27 percent of music consumption, marking the fourth consecutive year of increases. “The growth of independent music will undoubtedly continue to surge in the coming months and years,” says Zak Becker, who says SOUND KHARMA® “is a movement for music fans and creators.” The innovative, user-friendly website allows artists or fans to submit a track along with links to video, social media outlets, websites, and more for consideration to be included on the popular Indie Music Discovery “Fastracks” Podcast. Each week, Fastracks highlights five songs and videos in five minutes, allowing artists to connect with curious fans. The site also features New Music Drops, where the most recent addition is Ena Mori’s “King of the Night" on July 11. In addition to videos and other links, interesting facts and artist bios are highlighted.

“This is a community where the members support each other, and everyone can participate," Zak Becker says. “Our mission is to showcase and feature talented independent artists, unsigned artists and everyone in between.”

Zak and CEO & Executive Director Susan Becker believe that growth of the indie music industry is happening due to numerous music listening experiences. "Mainstream music tends to become stale and homogenized for many fans, forcing them to actively seek out other options," state the Beckers. "With the evolution of online avenues such as social media and YouTube, fans no longer have to wait for new music to find them (on the radio). They can actively seek out new talent such as independent artists. It is no wonder independent music sales have steadily increased. Consumers have too many options to find new music and they are taking advantage of it. Indie artists and fans are a special community that supports and helps promote each other."

At SOUND KHARMA® the stated mission is “New Music Discovery,” and under the dynamic leadership of the talented and visionary founders, Zak and Susan Becker, it’s now easier than ever for artists and fans to discover one another.