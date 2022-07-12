Online Business “Emily Kalina Graphic Artist” Launches Two New Collections

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Emily Kalina Graphic Artist (EKGA), a digital print business offering works by artist Emily Kalina, has launched its Baby Onesie and Leaves collections. With the announcement, EKGA expands its growing line of home decor products, accessories, and clothing for people of all ages.





EKGA specializes in creating vibrant designs, intricate patterns, and visual stories in a single image, all through the use of digital tablets and styluses. The company brings in elements of pop culture, creating work that is by turns contemporary and classic. Previous motifs have included lighthouses, seacoasts, cars, animals, and flowers. With its newest collections, EKGA is focusing even more on the serenity of plants and is also making fun and trendy clothing for infants.





“We are very happy about offering our Leaves collection to customers so that they, too, can enjoy the beauty of nature in their homes,” says EKGA. “We have had a wonderful time decorating our napkins, placemats, oven mitts, tripod lamps, and totes with rich greenery that can create a sense of tranquility in any kitchen or living room. We hope that our Leaves collection will give people an oasis to return to at the end of their busy days.”





The Onesies collection, the company continues, was inspired by the artist’s love of children and of whimsy. Playful designs include everything from majestic egrets, to lumbering polar bears, to sharp-clawed lobsters, and come in vibrant shades of blue, purple, pink, and red.





“The first eighteen months of a child’s life are very special, and parents put a lot of thought and care into selecting clothing for their newborns,” says EKGA. “It brought us a lot of joy to create onesies whose designs will make any mom or dad smile.”





EKGA reveals that sales of its Italy collection, released in May, have been strong. Inspired by the thousands of photos that the artist took while living in Florence and traveling around the country, the products include phone cases, journals, and the best-selling items, prints on canvas.





“We are thrilled that we are able to bring a touch of beautiful Italy to our customers so that they can enjoy this treasure as much as we do,” EKGA says. “The urge to explore the world is in all of us, and we are proud to offer work that captures Italy’s unforgettable architecture and culture.”





EKGA states that as 2022 progresses, its artist will continue to create graphic art that will push the limits of what the medium can do. “Check out our website and Facebook page as often as you can,” the company recommends. “We are always posting new work that will surprise you with its level of detail, artistry, and imagination.”





Emily Kalina Graphic Artist is a digital print business that creates paintings and customized artworks as well as commissioned art. Founder Emily Kalina, who has epilepsy, developed a unique business model that allows her to create art when, where, and how she wants while providing flexible and affordable options for customers.





By demonstrating to aspiring artists that it is possible to make a living and follow their dreams at the same time, EKGA is inspiring the next generation of digital artists, art companies, and collectives to turn their passion into thriving businesses.





Learn more about Emily Kalina Graphic Artist at https://emilykalina.com/. Reach out at emily.fineart@gmail.com or call 401-787-6036.

