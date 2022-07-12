Private Oil and Gas Company Amends ERP Selection and Implements Enertia Software As Official Saas Provider
Established leader in upstream oil and gas software solutions, announces the addition of a private equity-backed oil and gas company as new SaaS customerHOUSTON, TX, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enertia Software, a 30-year-established industry leader in upstream oil and gas software solutions, announces the addition of a private equity-backed oil and gas company as their new SaaS customer.
The Houston-based independent oil and gas company focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of horizontal resource plays in the lower 48 states. The private equity-backed oil and gas company is currently ranked within the top 10 in the state of Utah based on total production and has an estimated daily production of over 15,000 BBLs of oil and MCF of gas, coming from over 85 actively producing wells in the state.
“We are very excited and honored at the opportunity to convert this new partner and bring them into the security of Enertia’s customer fold,” mentions Vincent Dawkins, President, and CEO of Enertia Software.
“The momentum to push forward continues for all of our customers and this new partnership is yet another indication of our Teams extensive knowledge, industry expertise, and our software’s robust SaaS offering,” Dawkins concludes.
Specific benefits of the partnership include:
• Streamline ERP integration
• Eradicated monthly JIB reporting crashes
• Shorten M&A/A&D Processes
• Innovative IT Procedures
About Enertia Software:
Enertia Software is a fully integrated, enterprise-grade SaaS system that can be uniquely and individually tailored for the upstream oil and gas industry. Enertia is designed specifically for the needs of the energy industry and provides unparalleled integrated functionality to vertically incorporated upstream oil and gas companies.
