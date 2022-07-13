Cardiac Rehab Care Facilities in Libertyville
For care following a heart attack, Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) or other heart-related hospitalization, Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation has a specialty cardiac rehab care program at its Thrive of Lake County location in Mundelein.
Thrive of Lake County’s cardiac rehab care program consists of clinical professionals that include an in-house internal medicine physician, cardiology advanced practice nurse (APN), and registered nurse who all work together to implement each patient’s personalized care plan. This plan consists of cardiac disease management, medication administration/teaching, and managing exacerbations of diagnoses cardiac conditions. Cardiac testing including echocardiograms and EKGs are also available on-site as needed.
Thrive of Lake County’s short-term cardiac rehab care program also provides patients with an in-house physical and occupational therapist who will focus on energy conservation techniques, joint mobility balance and endurance, and establish a home exercise program upon discharge. The therapy team will also conduct a 6-minute walk test upon admission to Thrive of Lake County and throughout the stay to show progress.
The overall goal of Thrive of Lake County’s cardiac rehab care program is to improve patients’ overall wellness and build better habits for the future. In the following video, patients and families can learn to identify the best nursing homes for cardiac rehab care in their local area: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUqhroqqPHU
For more information on Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation, their short-term cardiac rehab care program, and skilled nursing facilities near Libertyville—Thrive of Lake County—visit www.ThriveAhead.com.
