Rhode Island Fuel Delivery Company Penalized by MassDEP for Dumping Waste Fuel Down Drain at Franklin Gasoline Station  

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) issued a $14,168 penalty to Quality Logistics, Inc. of North Providence, R.I., to settle the company’s unauthorized discharge of waste gasoline to a catch basin at a Speedway-branded gasoline station in Franklin, MA. On June 29, 2020, company delivery employees dumped gasoline from a tanker truck to a catch basin in violation of state Hazardous Waste regulations. MassDEP required Quality Logistics, Inc. to take action to clean up the affected catch basin, and the cleanup was completed in August of 2020.

“Commercial vehicle operators are responsible for providing adequate training and oversight of their delivery employees to prevent unlawful discharges of hazardous waste to the environment,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, Director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “MassDEP will always demand cleanup of unlawful discharges and may also impose significant fines for such behavior.”

