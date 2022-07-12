Việt Nam treasures comprehensive partnership with Argentina: PM

VIETNAM, July 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Argentina, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has said.

While receiving the Argentinean Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, Santiago Andrés Cafiero, in Hà Nội on Monday, PM Chính said Việt Nam had always treasured and remembered the solidarity and traditional friendship that the Argentinean people reserved for their Vietnamese counterparts in the past struggle for national liberation and the current cause of national construction, reflected by the Argentinean Government’s donation of 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Việt Nam in November 2021.

He expressed his belief that Cafiero’s visit would contribute to strengthening and developing the Việt Nam – Argentina comprehensive partnership for the sake of their people and contributing to peace, stability and development in the two regions and the world as well.

The Prime Minister noted with pleasure the fruitful outcomes of the talks between the two foreign ministers on the same day and asked the two sides to closely coordinate with each other to promote high-level visits and meetings and build plans to organise celebrations for the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (October 25, 1973 – 2023).

He requested the two sides enhance the efficiency of existing cooperation mechanisms such as the Inter-Government Committee for Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation and the Political Consultation between the two foreign ministries; and maintain bilateral coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, thereby contributing positively to dealing with regional and global issues.

PM Chính spoke highly of the growth of two-way trade which reached US$4.5 billion in 2021, adding that Argentina continued to be the third biggest trade partner of Việt Nam in Latin America.

He proposed Argentina create favourable conditions for Việt Nam’s goods to enter the Argentinean market, especially agro-forestry-aquatic products, and agreed to Argentina’s proposals on cooperation in energy development and hi-tech agriculture.

The government leader also suggested Argentina, which has advantages in science and technology, increase technical assistance, technology transfer and share its experience with Việt Nam in sustainable agricultural development, ensuring energy security, energy transition in response to climate change, and digital transformation.

The two countries should also step up cooperation in the fields of culture – sports, security – defence and people-to-people exchange, he added.

Cafiero congratulated Việt Nam on its great achievements in the renewal process and the fight against COVID-19, and expressed his belief in the country’s post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development programme, thus maintaining macroeconomy and ensuring social security and sustainable development.

He affirmed that the Argentinean Government attached great importance to Việt Nam’s growing role and position in the region and the world, and wanted to bring the bilateral comprehensive partnership to a new height.

The minister also pledged to urge Argentinean ministries and sectors to coordinate with the Vietnamese side to concretise the Prime Minister’s proposals, thereby making the bilateral friendship and multifaceted cooperation more practical and effective, towards building a strategic partnership in the spheres of energy and agriculture. — VNS