The Dogface NFT collection is the first project created by veterans to support veteran causes
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dogface NFT collection is the first project created by veterans to support veteran causes. The project has been created to empower the military and first responder community to attain financial freedom through web3 technology. Stay updated on their twitter (www.twitter.com/dogfaceNFT) channel for more of the Dogface Metaverse.
The collection was inspired and founded by retired Army Officer Mark Tulloch and retired Army Veteran Chris Wagstaff. Chris has hand drawn the entire collection and is supported by a fully doxxed team of 14 veterans and civilians. Every member of the team has worked their way up the ranks by showcasing skill and dedication to the Dogface cause. All corners of the globe unite, Veterans, First Responders and Civilian Supporters, under the one focus of creating an investor club of veteran supporters. The team of elite investors, veterans, first responders, artists, gamemakers, musicians and talented people from all over the world have been streamlined into Biz Dev, Operations, Communication, Sales, Security and Art Teams.
The Dogface Army Story: The Dogface soldier is the last of human existence. An alien race has all but wiped out those who stood and fought. A last ditch effort in the form of a scientific experiment is undertaken. With the DNA from the world's best soldiers gathered, 5,555 elite soldiers are cloned. These Dogface Soldiers will live and breathe on the Ethereum blockchain. Own a Dogface NFT, Build the ultimate NFT army and Fight back to save the human race against the Xeno invasion!
Veteran Donations: Dogface is donating 10% of all proceeds to veterans. We have already partnered with Peaceful Pastors Ranch (FL), Indies Coffee (TX) Walking with the Wounded (UK), Soldier Sailor Airmen New Zealand (SSANZ). Each of these causes reflect the hardworking dedication to veterans that the Dogface Army upholds each and every day.
With the community growing rapidly through our Twitter followers and other social media platforms, Dogface is making a huge impact in the lives of veterans and its community members. Make sure to follow their Twitter (https://www.twitter.com/dogfaceNFT) for daily sit-reps.
The Collection: The collection of 5,555 Dogface NFTs comprises 6 uniform sub-collections.
The Dogface collection is massive with accessories and various rarity values including rifles, pistols, RPGs, NVGs, helmets, hats, Ultra Rare Rambo, gold plated dog tags, Xeno weapons and much more. Derivative collections are planned with the enemy aliens XENO already in development. Navy, Militia, First Responders and Airforce NFTs also planned as derivative collections.
Community Rewards: Holders in the community are eligible to receive monthly rewards by continuing to support the project through sellout of the derivatives.
Sit Rep: Presale: OG Battalion Sold Out
Intake 2: Minting open soon
Join the fight today: Official Website: https://www.dogface.io
Discord community: https://discord.gg/dogface
Sitrep Briefings: https://www.twitter.com/dogfaceNFT
How To Pre-Mint: http://www.premint.xyz/dogface/
Earn Your Rank Rewards: Each team member that joins is welcomed into the army and given tasks to complete that allow them to climb through the ranks to earn FREE NFT’s. All staff members involved were at one point, new soldiers that have proved themselves in the community and have been promoted. This hard working style of promotion and task completion creates an active and engaged community.
The Dogface community continues to grow. The discord has over 10,000 members and Twitter has over 5000; impressive when you consider that this has been achieved through an organic, grassroots marketing campaign where the Dogface HQ team have been highly visible and transparent.
At the time of writing:
Discord: 11,039 members
Twitter: 5,693 followers
Instagram: 9.893 followers
YouTube: 1,590 subscribers
Dogface HQ records their daily stand up meetings and uploads it to their YouTube channel. All the members of the development team are KYC audited. They are the most transparent project in the NFT space to date as you would expect from Veterans, FIrst Responders, Patriots and supporters.
Mark Tulloch
