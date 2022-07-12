Introducing QUILL: The Very First Gender-Inclusive Beauty Site for the LGBTQ+ Community

The site is designed to act as a safe space for self-identifying individuals and allies in the beauty industry.

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founders of QUILL are pleased to announce the launch of the world’s first gender-inclusive beauty website for LGBTQ+ individuals and industry allies.QUILL Media is a gender-inclusive beauty site that provides product recommendations, reviews, ingredients, and everything else beauty and hygiene-related. The first of its kind, QUILL acts as a safe space for LGBTQ+-identifying individuals and allies to find high quality products from inclusive brands.“QUILL is here with gender-inclusive product recs, reviews, looks, ingredient info, and everything else beauty-related,” says Tess Aurore, founder and Editor-in-Chief. “We only include products that have 4+ star ratings, because we believe quality is important – you won’t find anything we wouldn’t wear ourselves.”“We also don’t believe in making money off of every sale,” Tess continues. “If a product is good, we’ll include it. Why not? You are what matters most to us. No matter who you are, what you identify as, who you love – you are welcome and wanted here. You are beautiful. We are QUILL: no exclusions.”In addition to being a trusted resource for the LGBTQ+ community, QUILL also backs its words with actions for social change. While providing the community with an endless glossary of genderless beauty and hygiene products, QUILL is also here to make a statement: political actions of all kinds affect the LGBTQ+ community and will not stand by and talk the talk without taking action.“We are so excited for our journey to become the first gender-inclusive beauty site,” says Tess Aurore, founder and Editor-in-Chief. “We look forward to promoting and partnering with gender-inclusive brands with missions that align with ours: beauty is for everyone, period.”For more information about QUILL, or to become a trusted affiliate, please visit https://quillmedia.co About QUILL MediaQUILL Media was founded in 2021 by copywriter and Editor-In-Chief, Tess Aurore, with the intention of creating a safe-space for LGBTQ+-identifying individuals and allies to explore genderless beauty options. The platform’s mission is to dismantle the outdated notion that beauty is solely for cis women.