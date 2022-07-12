ClarityTTS - B2B Travel SaaS Platform Is powering The Business Automation of Huntington Travel Group
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClarityTTS, the B2B Travel SaaS platform, is powering the travel business automation of Huntington Travel Group, one of North America's largest Airline Consolidators with the active online registration of four thousand Travel Agents, to facilitate an efficient travel content distribution.
As part of this subscription, ClarityTTS provides enhanced automation, end-to-end travel technology solutions, and IT and Tech Stack support for Huntington Travel Group. Huntington Travel Group will now scale up their travel content distribution operations with ClarityTTS's Travel Automation platform and the access to the high-performing technical team to support superior travel booking capabilities and complex itinerary creations for their closed user group (CUG) customers in the B2B content distribution eco-system.
Thava Tharmalingam, the Founder and CEO of ClarityTTS, said, "Huntington Travel Group believes in multiple products of our B2B Travel SaaS Automation and has now joined the subscription for a highly flexible, completely automated, cost-effective software model. The team at ClarityTTS will always aim to deliver our clients the best travel booking experience. While we are mutually excited with this partnership, we eagerly look forward to sustained improvements in air and hotel content distribution and growing mutually."
"Along with Huntington Travel Group’s own NDC and GDS content, the integration of ClarityTTS's flight and hotel API will help us deliver highly efficient, curated, and original content for our customers. We strongly believe in the subscription-based plans of ClarityTTS as it is set to mutually benefit our customers and us with scale up opportunities in the travel industry," said the Chief Operating Officer of Huntington Travel Group, Ravi Kumar.
About Huntington Travel Group
Huntington Travel Group a Canada-based B2B Airline & Hotel Consolidator distributor platform has been in operation since 1973 and has been a full-service wholesaler since 1988. Huntington Travel Group is an IATA-certified travel agency following the B2B model with almost four thousand travel agents across Canada & USA. With strong airline relationships lasting more than 25 years, Huntington Travel Group has been regarded as one of the most respected consolidators/Wholesalers in Canada. Huntington Travel Group believes in strengthening the relationship between them and their retail travel agency partners, thus offering the best flight and hotel booking platform to book a wide range of products like flights, hotels, groups, and vacation packages with 24/7 customer support. (www.hutingtontravel.net)
About Clarity Travel Technology Solutions
ClarityTTS is a B2B SaaS-based Travel Technology Platform with a global presence in five countries, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and corporate offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, and Sri Lanka. ClarityTTS is a pioneer in creating innovative travel tech solutions that lead to the advancement of capturing business excellence for airlines, travel agencies, OTAs, TMCs, DMCs, and consolidators. ClarityTTS boosts customer satisfaction across touchpoints by implementing effective automation in travel operations, with over a decade of combined experience of our technical experts in delivering powerful travel booking capabilities. Clarity Travel Technology Solutions is the preferred technology and distribution partner for the world's major airlines, hotel chains, and other travel services. ClarityTTS has specialized and exclusively provides sophisticated SaaS Travel Solutions, Dynamic Interline Tariff Distribution, Travel API Integrations, and Fraud & Chargeback Risk Management Solutions. (www.claritytts.com)
