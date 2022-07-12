DC Health Will Offer In-Home COVID Testing Appointments for Residents Who Need Reasonable Accommodations

CONTACT: Dr. Kimberly Henderson | (202) 724-7481 – [email protected]

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, DC Health announced that District residents, especially those who are unable or have difficulty leaving their homes, will have access to in-home COVID-19 testing services. Appointment requests can be made by calling the DC Health COVID-19 Call Center at (855) 363-0333 and will be available on a first come first served basis. At the time of the appointment a registered nurse will arrive at the resident’s home with both PCR and rapid-antigen testing options and assist with the testing process. Appointments will be available Monday through Saturday, however, the program will not be able to facilitate same day appointments. To be eligible for the program you must be a DC resident, and the location of the appointment must be a DC address. Appointments are available for residents three and older, however, anyone between 3–17 years old must have a guardian present at the testing appointment.

The DC Health call center will begin scheduling appointments on Tuesday, July 12 with appointments starting on Wednesday, July 13.