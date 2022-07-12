Quintillion Releases Guide on How the Digital Divide in Alaska Has Affected Education
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion has released a guide on how the digital divide problem in Alaska has affected education. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a difficult strain on schools trying to provide education to their students. And for rural Alaska communities, adjusting to remote learning was incredibly difficult.
One school in Alaska, Hooper Bay School, experienced a situation where they had to do remote learning but faced internet connectivity issues for their students. Hooper Bay is currently set up with limited middle mile networks, making it difficult for people to get internet access. It also has made it difficult for local internet service providers to provide affordable and reliable internet services to their customers.
Due to this challenging barrier, schools like Hooper Bay faced difficulty finding ways to provide learning opportunities to their students and help them stay connected to one another and their community. They turned to offer a unique Intranet service.
The internet allows people in the worldwide public to access the system. Hooper Bay choose to provide an Intranet that is a separate and private connection. This allowed students to use teleconferencing technology with other students on the network and broadcast basketball games.
Although this project provided kids with a way to stay connected with other each other during the pandemic, it still came with challenges. One of the biggest challenges was installing antennas in people’s homes. COVID restrictions made it difficult to install the equipment safely, and weather posed a major challenge as well.
When the Intranet first came out, many students and families were excited about the technology. The rollout wasn’t able to reach 100% of its students, but those who had access to it valued it as a tool to interact with their friends and feel more connected to their community.
Stories like these emphasize the importance of bringing better broadband to Alaska. It will help connect those in need and provide them with the same services that other people can receive.
Quintillion provides a wealth of information on its Resources Page to the community on upcoming projects and its impact, including industry news, media updates, and more. For more information on Quintillion’s network and future projects, visit the Quintillion website.
