Plant.Body.Soul. Unveils Arizona's First Cannabis-inspired NFT Gallery

The “Owls After Dark” NFT collection will be launched on July 22 at Plant.Body.Soul.’s signature event, Friday Highday After Dark

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant.Body.Soul. – the creative marketing agency dedicated to helping cannabis businesses elevate their brand and expand their reach – is excited to announce the launch of “Owls After Dark”, Arizona’s first cannabis-inspired NFT gallery, created in collaboration with multimedia artist, Elise Weiland.

The NFT collection will be launched on July 22nd, 2022 at Plant.Body.Soul.’s Friday Highday After Dark party, kicking off the first phase of the agency’s NFT roadmap. Following the launch, tokens will be available for purchase on OpenSea.

Each NFT, a unique piece of digital artwork created by 3D motion designer Elise Weiland, will grant the owner access to real-world benefits. Token-holders will be able to redeem a host of rewards, including the following:

• Access to curated swag drops

• A high-quality printed version of their NFT artwork

• An all-access pass to Plant.Body.Soul.’s signature events: Friday Highday Happy Hour and Friday Highday After Dark

“The minting of the ‘Owls After Dark’ NFT gallery marks the first step in our community access utility project that seeks to unite members through innovation, art, music, and real-life experiences,” commented Jennifer Miles, managing partner and co-founder of Plant.Body.Soul.

“We are committed to the continual expansion of our NFT community,” added Plant.Body.Soul.’s other co-founder and managing partner, Gordon Ogden. “In the months following the launch we plan to hold exclusive events curated for registered NFT holders, create a Discord server for members, and incorporate additional features and virtual reality experiences.”



ABOUT PLANT.BODY.SOUL.

Plant.Body.Soul. is a full-service creative marketing and branding agency dedicated to supporting the cannabis industry. Their specialist team consists of social media experts, marketing strategists, and experiential marketing professionals who help cannabis businesses connect with their customers on a deeper and more meaningful level.

