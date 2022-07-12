Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will accompany President Biden to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia July 13-16 to consult with Israeli, Palestinian, Gulf and regional partners on a range of priorities, including deepening U.S. ties across the region, regional security, support for a two-state solution, and countering shared threats, including those posed by Iran. Following meetings in Jerusalem and Bethlehem, President Biden and Secretary Blinken will continue to Jeddah for the Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council along with Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan to discuss integration efforts to support regional stability and prosperity as well as other shared interests.