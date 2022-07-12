Submit Release
Season 2 of AHP Podcast for Health & Human Service Leaders & Workforce Begins

Phil Rainer, Caring For Caregiver Podcast Moderator

Strategies for Enhancing Employee Well-being and Workplace Wellness

Most health and human service organizations are experiencing high turnover and struggling to hire qualified people . . . we’ll talk with leaders who understand how to respond to this call to action.”
— Phil Rainer, LCSW-R, Podcast Moderator

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Season 2 of “Caring for Caregivers: Your Life Support Podcast” began July 1, with a new episode dropping every Friday through December 2022. This podcast, hosted by Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP), focuses on how leaders can create an organizational culture that best supports employee wellness and well-being during difficult times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The podcast provides innovative strategies that organizations, leaders and employees can use to enhance workplace and personal wellness.

The podcast can be heard on Spotify and Apple podcasts, or at https://anchor.fm/caring-for-caregivers.

With the current workforce shortage, continued pandemic, workplace stress and widespread burnout — particularly in service fields — employee wellness is vital.

Clinical social worker Phil Rainer moderates the episodes, and in season 2 he explores with business leaders and wellness experts what it really means to support employee emotional well-being in the workplace. They will explore how leaders and employers can take action to transform the work environment to ensure their staff feel a sense of inclusion, value and connection.

“In the wake of COVID-19, most health and human service organizations are experiencing high turnover and are struggling to hire qualified people,” explains Rainer. “The system is in crisis, but with crisis comes opportunity. Organizations are being called on to re-invent the workplace. Employees want to work for companies that offer work/life balance and support staff well-being. In season 2, we’ll talk with leaders who understand how to respond to this call to action.”

This podcast is produced by Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP), and supported through an Emergency COVID-19 grant to the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

